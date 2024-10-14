Caroline Marks Goes Full-on Barbie in Hot Pink Two-Piece on Indonesia Surf Trip
In September, the 2024 World Surf League season came to a close following the Lexus WSL Finals in San Clemente, Calif. For the next three months, the top surfers in the sport will be enjoying an extended off-season. But 2024 Paris Olympic gold medalist Caroline Marks won’t be taking it easy.
Following a close second-place finish to 2024 champion Caitlin Simmers in the Championship Tour finals, Marks is back on her board and prepping for the coming season of competition. The Florida native is currently spending time at Kandui Resort in Indonesia’s Mentawai Islands with her longtime sponsor Red Bull and a handful of other professional surfers.
The trip featured beautiful vistas complete with bright blue waters, white sand beaches, verdant green palm trees, a lot of surfing and good fashion, too. For an afternoon on the waves, Marks donned a swimsuit that harkened back to last summer’s Barbiecore craze. The 2020 SI Swimsuit model opted for a hot pink ribbed triangle bikini top and high-waisted bottoms to match. The athlete paired the vibrant pick with a pale pink Red Bull hat to match her surfboard.
It comes as no surprise that Marks is already back on the surf and prepping for competition to come. We know her to be an extremely hard worker—and an incredible athlete. Ever since she broke into the professional surfing circuit in 2018 (when she became the youngest surfer to qualify for the women’s Championship Tour), she has been on the come-up, proving herself more and more with each competition.
In 2021, for example, Marks competed in the postponed Tokyo Olympic games, where she placed fourth and narrowly missed the podium. When it came time to redeem herself at the 2024 games, she did just that. With an incredible performance, she took the top spot on the podium and added a gold medal to Team USA’s medal count.
Though certainly monumental, the win was likewise only one in a number of impressive accomplishments on Marks’s professional résumé. Other notable achievements include her 2023 WSL Championship Tour title and a handful of other tour wins, too.
All of which is to say, at the age of 22, she has already had a career worthy of the history books. And it’s far from over. Marks will return to the waves early next year for the start of the 2025 season—and we have high hopes for her performance.