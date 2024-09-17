Caroline Marks Shares Impressive Surfing Practice Clip Following End of WSL Season
A little over a week ago, professional surfer Caroline Marks closed out her 2024 WSL season with a fighting performance. After a successful regular season that placed her at No. 2 in the WSL rankings, she advanced to the final round of the WSL Finals on Sept. 6. Though she wasn’t able to pull out the win in San Clemente, Calif. (falling to Caitlin Simmers in the best of three title match) and defend her 2023 title, Marks is still considering the season a success. And she has every reason to do so.
In August, the 22-year-old secured a gold medal at the Paris Olympic games. It was, in many ways, a sort of redemption run after Marks narrowly missed the podium at the 2020 Tokyo games, taking fourth in the women’s surfing event at the time.
Though her 2024 season has ended, Marks isn’t putting her surfboard away. The 2025 WSL Championship Tour will kick off early next year—and the young surfer has every intention of being just as prepared for the next season as she was at the start of this year. She’s dedicated to getting better, and the proof is in the latest training video that she shared to Instagram.
In the clip, the Florida native showed off her impressive skills on the waves, practicing a variety of her go-to tricks. “That’s the way everyday goes…” she wrote in the caption of the post, affirming her dedication to her training.
We can’t wait to see Marks take to competition again next year. In the meantime, we hope she continues to share more training clips along the way.