Surfer Caroline Marks Is Vying for Second WSL Title Following Olympic Gold
Fresh off of her Olympic gold medal win in surfing at the Paris Olympics, Caroline Marks isn’t slowing down at all. In fact, she’s ramping up to compete in the Lexus World Surf League (WSL) Finals, where she’ll be competing to defend her 2023 World Title.
With the one-day competition at Lower Trestles Beach in San Clemente, Calif., set for a waiting period of Sept. 6 through 14, Marks says she is locked in and is excited for what’s to come.
“I kind of just try to carry that confidence from the [Olympic] gold medal straight into this World Title and just kind of carry that momentum,” she explains. “Everything’s so close together that I feel like I’m in a flow state with competition, which is really fun, so I’m just sticking to the routine.”
The 22-year-old Florida native has called California home for the last several years, and not only is she gearing up to defend last year’s WSL championship title, she’s doing it on her home turf.
“I literally ride my bike down [to Lower Trestles] to surf almost every day when I’m home. So the fact that I get to sleep in my own bed and compete for the World Title is just incredible,” Marks says. “And the experience last year was just like a dream with my whole family being there and all my friends. We had amazing waves and, you know, surfing against my hero, Carissa [Moore], and then beating her for my first World Title. The whole scenario was just amazing.”
Since the date of the WSL Finals is dependent upon surfing conditions, it would be understandable if Marks were anxious leading up to the competition. However, the 2020 SI Swimsuit model is incredibly self-assured. She credits the unwavering support of her family and friends with keeping her grounded and, at the end of the day, just wants to shine a positive light on surfing for the next generation of girls, much like her idols Moore, Stephanie Gilmore and Lisa Andersen did for her.
Marks’s partnership with Roxy, which dates back to 2016, is another way in which she’s able to showcase the surfing lifestyle to young women. She worked closely with the brand on the Roxy Pro Surf Collection, which features sporty and sleek styles perfect for surfing or laying out on the beach. As an athlete, it was important to Marks that the pieces felt comfortable, feminine and cute, but were also supportive enough for catching big waves.
“When you’re competing, you don’t even want to think about what you’re wearing,” Marks, who wore several styles during the Olympic games this summer, notes. “You just want it to feel natural and, that’s what the [Roxy Pro Surf Collection] pieces feel like.”
In addition to the No. 2-seeded Marks, American Caitlin Simmers, Costa Rican surfer Brisa Hennessy, Australian athlete Molly Picklum, and Brazilian surfer Tatiana Weston-Webb are among the final five vying for the WSL championship title.
“It would mean the world to me,” Marks says of claiming the victory a second year in a row. “Literally the best year, going from a World Title to a gold medal to another World Title. That would be a dream.”