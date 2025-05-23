Before the Beaches of Boca Raton, Caroline Marks Shined During Her 2020 SI Swimsuit Debut
For SI Swimsuit’s 2025 issue, Olympic champion surfer Caroline Marks joined an all-star roster of nine athletes in Boca Raton, Fla., for a shoot that celebrated game-changers across the realm of women’s sports.
For eight of the athletes, the 2025 issue marked their rookie photo shoots with the brand—but Marks’s story was a little different.
You see, Marks was already used to posing in front of the SI Swimsuit lens. In 2020, the Florida native traveled to Turks and Caicos for her debut feature, where she was photographed by James Macari.
“[I] always thought it would be really cool to do the [SI] Swimsuit issue,” Marks disclosed during the 2020 shoot. “Sports Illustrated has done such a great job with [...] showing girls that you can embrace your body and be sexy and feminine but also, like, go out there and rip.”
In swimwear from Versace, Gucci and ROXY, Marks took the opportunity to hop in the waves for some of her shots, while other frames featured the athlete posing on the sandy shoreline.
“I definitely think I’ve gotten a lot more confident over the last couple of years. And I’m definitely super happy with my body right now, that’s for sure,” Marks told Redbull back in 2020 while chatting about her SI Swimsuit feature. “To do a shoot like that, get to show it and feel comfortable in my bikini was really cool.”
The surfer, who was only 18 years old at the time of that interview, also shared her hopes for her professional career.
“Obviously I have a lot of expectations for myself, but I’m super young. I’m learning so much, I feel like I’m a sponge,” she continued. “For me, if I’m not winning, I’m learning. I obviously have tons to learn, and that’s really exciting to me. You know, the more I learn, the better I’ll get.”
And we can’t help but wonder if 18-year-old Marks could’ve imagined herself where she is now: returning to the SI Swimsuit fold in 2025 with a World Surf League title and Olympic gold medal from the 2024 Games in Paris.
She recently reflected on becoming a trailblazer in her sport, telling SI Swimsuit, “It’s the second time that surfing’s ever been in the Olympics ever. So to be a part of it both years has been amazing, and to see how much attention is brought to the sport has been so incredible.”
