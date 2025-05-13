Caroline Marks: 2025 The Boca Raton

Marks is a two-time Olympian and 2024 gold medalist in surfing. A Boca Raton native, the athlete became the youngest surfer ever selected for the U.S. national team at just 11 years old. She returns to SI Swimsuit this year after first appearing in the issue back in 2020. Continuing to break barriers both in and out of the water, Marks is also a vocal advocate for body positivity.
Just north of Miami, Boca Raton offers a quieter, more refined take on the Florida coast. At its center is The Boca Raton, a historic resort that feels equal parts glamorous and serene. The resort’s signature architecture, swaying palms and crystal clear marina make it an ideal destination for both rest and revelry.
Learn more about Boca Raton, Fla., including where to stay, must-see attractions and all of the best dining options here.
In Florida, the SI Swimsuit fashion team used sculptural lines, classic hues and strategic negative space to convey power. This styling expertly mirrored Marks’s focus, resilience and individuality.
Hair: Sam Leonardi at Art Department using Kérastase Makeup: Tracy Murphy at Statement Artists using Kiehl's and Charlotte Tilbury Photographer: Ben Horton
Caroline Marks was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by It’s Now Cool. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
