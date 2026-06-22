Celebrating Birthday Girl Jasmine Sanders With a Look Back at Her SI Swimsuit Cover in Bali

Happy birthday to SI Swimsuit legend Jasmine Sanders! The model and content creator turns 35 today, Monday, June 22.

The German-born model, who broke into the industry as a teenager, first joined the brand in 2019, when she posed for her rookie SI Swimsuit feature in Costa Rica. Her time in front of the camera with photographer James Macari was so impressive that she earned Rookie of the Year honors, and Sanders went on to earn the cover of the 2020 SI Swimsuit Issue after being photographed in Bali by Yu Tsai.

Sanders has been featured in the annual magazine each year since her debut, traveling to exotic locations like Belize, Puerto Rico and Switzerland. In 2024, she participated in a group photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla., alongside other legends of the brand, which resulted in a triptych of magazine covers featuring all of the women.

Back when she earned the 2020 issue cover, Sanders spoke to us about the evolution of the modeling industry and her pride in using her platform for good. “It’s an overwhelming feeling because I’m not only representing my mother's side but I’m also representing the girls on my father's side that haven’t felt worthy or good enough,” she explained when asked how it felt to represent other mixed-race women with her cover. “My skin tone may not match theirs but it’s my duty to use my voice and platform to bring awareness to the inequality. It’s very exciting and I’m very proud to be amongst a handful of Black and mixed-race women on the cover but it also highlights how much work we have to do.”

Over the years, Sanders has modeled for brands like Vogue, Allure, Elle, Esquire and Glamour, and the “Golden Barbie” has also walked the runway for the likes of Miu Miu and Ralph Lauren.

Earlier today, Sanders took to Instagram to usher in her 35th year with a trio of bikini snaps captured in Cancún, Mexico alongside the following caption: “Level 35 Loading.. ☀️🌴☺️.” Plenty of fellow SI Swimsuit sisters chimed into the comments section to wish Sanders a very happy birthday.

“Happy birthday sweetest girl! You radiate and bring sunshine into every room you walk into!!! May 35 be your best year yet ❤️,” Hunter McGrady gushed.

“Happy bday girl you deserve all the celebrating!!” Jena Sims cheered.

“😍😍😍 happy birthday beautiful soul 💫🤍💞,” Penny Lane wrote.

In honor of her special day, take a look back at a few of our favorite snapshots of Sanders from her 2020 SI Swimsuit Issue cover shoot in Bali.

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Yu Tsai in Bali. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Yu Tsai in Bali. Swimsuit by Sibyls & Matriarchs. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Yu Tsai in Bali. Swimsuit by MBM Swim. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Yu Tsai in Bali. Swimsuit by Minimale Animale. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Yu Tsai in Bali. Swimsuit by Fleur du Mal. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

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