Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Are Couple Goals on the SI Swimsuit Launch Party Red Carpet
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are the ultimate power couple. They celebrate each other’s wins, always. The model and singer, who got married in September 2013, are parents to four young kids, Luna, Miles, Esti and Wren. The duo took a much-needed night away from their little ones and celebrated Teigen’s latest accomplishment, and it’s a huge one.
The SI Swimsuit model just landed on the cover of the 2024 issue, which also marks the brand’s 60th anniversary. It was an extra special full-circle moment as the 38-year-old starred alongside fellow franchise legends Nina Agdal and Lily Aldridge 10 years ago for the 50th anniversary magazine. The trio also posed for this year’s iconic legends photo shoot.
For the red carpet event, Teigen wore a super cute, chic, bejeweled two-piece set featuring a baby pink crop top and matching champagne micro skirt set. She accessorized with sky-high strappy gold stilettos and posed with her husband’s hand around her waist. Legend donned a super cool, classy tuxedo and seemed so happy to support his wife.
Teigen made her debut with the brand in 2010 and appeared in every magazine until 2017. She reunited with photographer Yu Tsai as he and the SI Swimsuit team joined her in her Los Angeles home for her cover photo shoot. The two have also been longtime friends, and shared a sweet moment on the red carpet.
“I can look back at different locations that we’ve shot at and know what I was going through then. And so to have this all end up here [with a cover feature for the 60th anniversary], it was really important for me … I wanted them to see my babies and my family and John. And I get to feel at home,” the Cravings founder shared. “My world now has really changed and evolved so it’s cool to bring everyone into my home and see the chaos of it. [It’s just a typical day at my house] and I really wanted [editor in chief] MJ [Day] to be able to see how this life feels so different from what we’ve seen before.”