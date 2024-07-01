Chrissy Teigen Just Nominated This Pop Superstar for the Next SI Swimsuit Cover
Chrissy Teigen knows what it takes to qualify for SI Swimsuit Issue cover status. The model, entrepreneur and mother is a brand legend and two-time SI Swimsuit cover girl, who first landed on the front of the 50th anniversary issue in 2014, following her photo shoot in the Cook Islands.
Teigen, 38, returned to the front of the magazine for this year’s 60th anniversary issue, and landed a solo spot following her feature with Yu Tsai in Los Angeles, as well as a group cover with fellow brand icons.
So, when it comes to SI Swimsuit cover girl eligibility, the mom of four is an expert—and she’s manifesting one particular pop superstar to be the brand’s next cover model. While speaking with People at an event recently, Teigen noted that it would be “iconic and amazing” for Sabrina Carpenter to land a spot on the cover.
“We’re obsessed with her music right now,” she added of the 25-year-old musician, whose sixth studio album, Short n’ Sweet, is set for release on Aug. 23.
Carpenter’s latest single, “Please Please Please,” is currently No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, while her song “Espresso” is sitting at No. 4. The Girl Meets World star recently opened for Taylor Swift on “The Eras Tour,” and will embark on her own solo headlining tour starting in California in August. The tour is currently set to conclude in November.
Only time will tell if Teigen’s manifestation comes to fruition, but either way, we’ll certainly be streaming Carpenter’s catchy tracks all summer long.