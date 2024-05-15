Chrissy Teigen Reveals What a Decade With SI Swimsuit Has Taught Her
This year brings a full-circle moment for American model Chrissy Teigen. It’s been exactly 10 years since she first graced the cover of the annual SI Swimsuit Issue, and in 2024, she’s doing it again.
A brand legend with nine features to her name now, the 38-year-old returns to the magazine for the first time since 2017 this year. Not only did her return take her to Hollywood, Fla., where she posed for the 60th anniversary Legends photo shoot (and a cover feature), it likewise saw another cover photo shoot for the model at her own home in Los Angeles.
As it turns out, her return meant just as much to her as it did to us at SI Swimsuit. In an Instagram post that she shared on the issue launch day, Teigen reflected on her experience with the brand over the past decade.
View Chrissy Teigen’s Los Angeles photo gallery here. View her Legends photo gallery here.
“10 years since my first @si_swimsuit cover and I am so happy to be back with my family!!” she wrote in the caption. “thank you so, so much for being there through so many different stages of my life and for always loving and rooting for me. Getting to shoot for you has always been a career highlight - you guys taught me that I could be more than I ever imagined for myself.”
Teigen couldn’t express her love and gratitude enough for editor in chief MJ Day and photographer Yu Tsai. Both were integral in bringing her beautiful California photo shoot to life.
