Christen Harper Explains Why She Became a Model on SI Swimsuit Set in Barbados
Christen Harper joined the SI Swimsuit brand in 2021, when her feature in Atlantic City led her to be named co-winner of the brand’s Swim Search open casting call. The following year, Harper traveled to Barbados for her rookie feature with the magazine, captured by Ben Watts, which earned her co-Rookie of the Year honors.
The styling on set was inspired by un-fussy preppy dressing, so Harper rocked plenty of itty-bitty plaid bikinis on the beach, accessorized by brightly colored sneakers and funky bucket hats. And while on set in Barbados, the 31-year-old emotionally revealed why she started modeling in the first place: because she one day hoped to make it into the pages of the SI Swimsuit Issue.
“Today was absolutely a dream come true, it’s really like a full-circle moment for me,” Harper stated through tears while on location in the Caribbean. “I became a model because I wanted to be a Sports Illustrated model, because they inspired me and they gave me confidence as a young girl and here I am today, shooting my rookie shoot and I just hope I can do that for other girls—inspire them, make them love themselves, because that’s all that matters.”
Since then, Harper has been a staple within each annual SI Swimsuit Issue, and has traveled to exotic locations like Dominica and Portugal for her work with the brand. In addition to her collaborations with the magazine, Harper has continued to inspire young girls in other ways, too. She is incredibly involved in her local communities in both Los Angeles and Detroit, where she works with organizations like Girls Inc., Step Up and DLA. Her nonprofit work is an integral part of Harper’s professional pursuits.
“I think working as a model for most of my life gave me such amazing things; however, it also left me unfulfilled in so many ways. I felt like I wasn’t doing anything to help people, and everything often felt very shallow,” Harper told us in 2022 about giving back. “So over the past few years, I turned my attention to spending more time giving back and getting involved in important organizations, and It really has given me so much. I wake up every day filled with gratitude and hope, knowing that maybe my small actions can make a difference for someone even for just a day or a moment.”
Below, we’re throwing it back to a few of our favorite photographs of Harper from Barbados.