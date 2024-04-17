Christen Harper Is the Most Beautiful Bride-to-Be in Little White Bikini in Cabo
Ananya Panchal
Wedding bells are sounding off in the distance and Christen Harper is almost ready to walk down the aisle. But first, a bachelorette trip! The three-time SI Swimsuit model, who traveled to the breathtaking beaches of Dominica for her 2023 feature with the brand, just had the time of her life with her best girlfriends in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and the social media content is rolling in.
Harper’s wardrobe for the weekend obviously consisted of tons of white—whether it was an itty-bitty bikini, a sparkly mini dress, a tropical vacation-appropriate cut-out crochet number or a floral mesh cover-up.
Fellow SI Swimsuit model Katie Austin was also in attendance—the two Swim Search alums were named co-winners of the open casting call in ’21, and co-Rookies of the Year together in ’22.
In her first Instagram photo dump recapping the weekend, the 30-year-old, who is getting married to NFL Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, donned a cream tie-string bikini from Monday Swimwear, a layered belly chain and a cowboy hat. Harper posed on a boat deck and flaunted her toned figure, fresh tan and happy sun-kissed glow. Mexico is an extra special place for Harper, as she and the professional athlete got engaged on the beaches of Los Cabos in June 2022.
“Postcards from heaven with the best girls 💌,” the Southern California native captioned the carousel that she shared with her 529,000 followers.
“Obsessed with this!!!” Olivia Dunne commented.
“WE LOVE OUR BRIDEY BRIDE!!!! Best weekend ever,” Austin added.
“you girls are iconic!!! hope you had the most fun ❤❤❤❤,” Gabriella Halikas chimed.
“Hahahaha ily my angel bride and the last pic is going to make me laugh forever & for always,” Elizabeth Turner gushed.
“Hottest bride Eva ❤️❤️❤️,” Kennedy Frazer wrote.