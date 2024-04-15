Christen Harper and Katie Austin Are Bikini Beauties in Cabo San Lucas
Cara O’Bleness
Friends and fellow SI Swimsuit models Christen Harper and Katie Austin recently spent some time in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for Harper’s bachelorette festivities, and Austin shared several swimsuit-clad Instagram snapshots soaking up the sun.
The women, along with several other pals, enjoyed some quality girl time ahead of Harper’s upcoming nuptials to her soon-to-be husband, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. In the first photo of Austin’s April 14 carousel, the 2022 co-Rookies of the Year stood side by side at the bow of the boat as they struck poses in itty-bitty string bikinis.
Harper, 30, aptly chose a bridal white two-piece, which she accessorized with a straw cowboy hat. Austin, also 30, wore a patterned red bikini and adorned her head with a red-and-white ball cap that read “Christen’s Last Rodeo.”
“The easiest & most beautiful bride to celebrate!!!! Last rodeo for @christenharper🤠,” Austin noted in her caption. The post also included snapshots of the full group of women in white dresses, more swimsuit pics and a cute snap of Austin and Harper wearing matching red sweatsuits.
Harper and Goff, who met on the app Raya, began dating in 2019 and got engaged in Cabo San Lucas in 2022. “We were down in Mexico, in Cabo, and we had this romantic getaway and he proposed to me on the beach with hundreds of roses and then a beautiful dinner after,” Harper told us of the engagement.
Austin is also gearing up for her May 4 wedding to fiancé Lane Armstrong. Love is in the air!