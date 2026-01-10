If You’re Still Searching for 2026 Outfit Inspo, Allow Ciara’s Seaside Shoot to Steer You in the Right Direction
“What to wear?” is a phrase that sometimes has a little more sting to it in the early half of a new year. After all, the closet you curated in 2025 might not be the same one you’d like to repeat in 2026. But there’s no need to fret about your wardrobe because we might have just the thing you need to get those style inspiration juices flowing.
Ciara’s shoot is perfect inspo for striking styles
When we need some inspiration for a closet revamp, we often find ourselves revisiting Ciara’s 2022 feature in Barbados. The pieces were fashion-forward, casually cool and utterly fabulous—so much so that we wouldn’t mind if it miraculously showed up in our closet. Perhaps you’ll also get a few ideas from this photo shoot, especially after we show you our top three picks that never fail to give us major inspiration.
Bodysuit boldness
If you’re someone who wants something that fits and flatters your every curve, then you should potentially invest in a couple of bodysuits this year. Something like Ciara’s multicolored piece by Baba Jagne makes a statement all on its own, while also allowing your boldness to seep through.
Styles that would work with a one-piece like this include the classic fitted jean combo or a skirt with knee-high socks. As far as an aesthetic, a grunge yet classy look would be a showstopper.
Western chic
When Western aesthetics made a comeback in 2025, it was a memorable moment in the fashion world. Those who had caught the country bug loved sporting their cowgirl hats and kicking on those beloved boots—and this year, you can, too!
Ciara looked ready to saddle up in this leopard print one-piece by LaQuan Smith that was further elevated with a very dazzling cowgirl hat. These garments came together to speak to just how iconic the frontier fad is. To best emulate the energy of a look like this, a signature hat or a pair of alligator heels would do the trick.
Elegant ensembles with edge
Maybe you’re someone who likes to feel regal in your threads, but who doesn’t necessarily want to dress up in ball gowns every time you go out. If so, we would like to turn your attention to something like Ciara’s lovely bodysuit by Mugler, and more specifically, how the full-length gloves act as the main character of this stylish story.
Gloves have proven to be an elegant accessory that provides an endless number of ways to mix and match. You can style a monochromatic look, dressing from head to toe in a single shade as the talented artist did here, or you can be a rebel and add contrasting gloves as a delightful introduction of a new color in your outfit. Either way, don’t underestimate all the style points you can gain with this accessory.
In short, it’s 2026, and playing it safe with your fashion should be a thing of the past. Shake things up a bit now and then, and —when in doubt—allow Ciara’s feature to show you the way.