Swimsuit

If You’re Still Searching for 2026 Outfit Inspo, Allow Ciara’s Seaside Shoot to Steer You in the Right Direction

Reinventing your wardrobe has never been so simple.

Diana Nosa

Ciara was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Bodysuit by Mugler.
Ciara was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Bodysuit by Mugler. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

“What to wear?” is a phrase that sometimes has a little more sting to it in the early half of a new year. After all, the closet you curated in 2025 might not be the same one you’d like to repeat in 2026. But there’s no need to fret about your wardrobe because we might have just the thing you need to get those style inspiration juices flowing.

Ciara’s shoot is perfect inspo for striking styles

When we need some inspiration for a closet revamp, we often find ourselves revisiting Ciara’s 2022 feature in Barbados. The pieces were fashion-forward, casually cool and utterly fabulous—so much so that we wouldn’t mind if it miraculously showed up in our closet. Perhaps you’ll also get a few ideas from this photo shoot, especially after we show you our top three picks that never fail to give us major inspiration.

Bodysuit boldness

Ciara is wearing a multicolored swimsuit in Barbados.
Ciara was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Baba Jagne. Harness by ANOESES. / Baba Jagne/Sports Illustrated

If you’re someone who wants something that fits and flatters your every curve, then you should potentially invest in a couple of bodysuits this year. Something like Ciara’s multicolored piece by Baba Jagne makes a statement all on its own, while also allowing your boldness to seep through.

Styles that would work with a one-piece like this include the classic fitted jean combo or a skirt with knee-high socks. As far as an aesthetic, a grunge yet classy look would be a showstopper.

Ciara was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Baba Jagne. Harness by ANOESES.
Ciara was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Baba Jagne. Harness by ANOESES. / Ben Watts / Sports Illustrated

Western chic

Ciara is wearing an animal print swimsuit in Barbados.
Ciara was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by LaQuan Smith. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

When Western aesthetics made a comeback in 2025, it was a memorable moment in the fashion world. Those who had caught the country bug loved sporting their cowgirl hats and kicking on those beloved boots—and this year, you can, too!

Ciara looked ready to saddle up in this leopard print one-piece by LaQuan Smith that was further elevated with a very dazzling cowgirl hat. These garments came together to speak to just how iconic the frontier fad is. To best emulate the energy of a look like this, a signature hat or a pair of alligator heels would do the trick.

Ciara is wearing an animal print one-piece and a cowgirl hat in Barbados.
Ciara was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by LaQuan Smith. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Elegant ensembles with edge

Ciara is wearing a blue bodysuit in Barbados.
Ciara was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Bodysuit by Mugler. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Maybe you’re someone who likes to feel regal in your threads, but who doesn’t necessarily want to dress up in ball gowns every time you go out. If so, we would like to turn your attention to something like Ciara’s lovely bodysuit by Mugler, and more specifically, how the full-length gloves act as the main character of this stylish story.

Gloves have proven to be an elegant accessory that provides an endless number of ways to mix and match. You can style a monochromatic look, dressing from head to toe in a single shade as the talented artist did here, or you can be a rebel and add contrasting gloves as a delightful introduction of a new color in your outfit. Either way, don’t underestimate all the style points you can gain with this accessory.

Ciara is wearing a blue bodysuit in Barbados.
Ciara was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Bodysuit by Mugler. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

In short, it’s 2026, and playing it safe with your fashion should be a thing of the past. Shake things up a bit now and then, and —when in doubt—allow Ciara’s feature to show you the way.

More Ciara:

feed

Published |Modified
Diana Nosa
DIANA NOSA

After graduating from Rutgers University with degrees in Psychology and Theatre, Diana Nosa ventured off on the path of becoming an entertainment journalist. Having her start on various entertainment sites, she eventually found her way to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2024 and has been working diligently ever since. Diana's interests include fashion, interior design and traveling. She's also an avid anime watcher and gamer––her favorite games being Elden Ring and Hollow Knight.

Home/SwimNews