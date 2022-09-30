Ciara Unveils the Intention Behind Her 2022 Swimsuit Looks

Ciara is a superstar. Her collaborative spirit and passionate drive have served her well in a number of endeavors (and not just in the music industry). Her clarity of vision helped to inspire her 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue looks. On the red carpet at the 2022 issue launch event in New York City, SI Swimsuit model Camille Kostek asked the singer about the styling of her cover photo shoot.

“I have to give love to my stylist, Collin Carter. He literally killed it,” said Ciara. “We really wanted to kind of push it, to challenge ourselves creatively and think outside the box and not do your traditional swimsuits.”

Watch the Video:

Ciara’s 2022 stylings included an all-denim look by Calechie, a sleek bodysuit by Mugler, and the now famed cheetah one piece by LaQuan Smith which she wore on the issue’s cover. “I’ve had my eyes on that for a long time. So the timing was amazing. When this opportunity came along, I was like, ‘You gotta get that,’” Ciara said of her cover look.

Since appearing on the cover of SI Swimsuit earlier this year, Ciara has launched her own suite of skincare products and dropped a new collection of her LITA by Ciara line on Revolve.

This week she released a new single, “Better Thangs'' featuring Summer Walker, which is expected to appear on her forthcoming eighth studio album. Her intention remains spot on and we can’t wait to see what direction her career takes next.