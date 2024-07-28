Cindy Crawford Shares Nostalgic Workout Campaign Modeling Pic in Honor of Olympics
Cindy Crawford is throwing it back to the good old 1990s workout video days. The supermodel, who was one of the most iconic faces in campaigns and magazines three decades ago, celebrated the start of the Paris Olympic games on Friday, July 26 with a sweet, stunning, nostalgic photo from her modeling career.
The 58-year-old donned a red hot sculpting leotard with a classic white scoop neck tank top. The mom of two held two dumbbells in her hands, with one elbow bent to show off her muscular bicep, and the other hanging by her side. The one-time SI Swimsuit rocked a matching cherry red sneaker with scrunched up white crew socks—a combination significant at the time and still super trendy today—and showed off her slim, fit figure.
Her short brown locks and blonde money pieces were loosely wavy, half-pinned back and parted to one side. Photographer Gilles Bensimon captured the model in a power stance, in front of a mirror, to also give a tease of her toned backside.
Crawford, who led the Cindy Crawford: Shape Your Body Workout in 1992, opted for a simple, glowy glam look, including a flawless base, a wash of warm brown eyeshadow, feathered thin brows and a matte mauve lip.
“@olympics training szn inspo 🏋️♀️@teamusa,” the Meaningful Beauty cofounder captioned the post that she shared with her 8.2 million followers.
“🔥🔥 ICONNNNN!!!!!!!!” activewear brand Year of Ours exclaimed.
“Major ❤️❤️❤️,” Harry Josh wrote.
“I still do the Cindy Crawford workout! ❤️🔥,” one fan chimed.
“OMG! How can you be this beautiful? 🥰,” another asked.