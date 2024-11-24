Cindy Kimberly Was Proud to Pose for SI Swimsuit, a Magazine That ‘Embraces’ Diversity
SI Swimsuit alum Cindy Kimberly is a creative force, and it was more than clear when she posed for the brand in 2022. The Netherlands native, who is of Spanish and Indonesian descent, traveled to Barbados with photographer Ben Watts, and while her star power and model were so prevalent, she also proved how artistic and passionate she is.
While on location with the team, the 26-year-old, who celebrated her birthday earlier this month, donned the most fun, eclectic, colorful series of bikinis, monokinis and one-pieces and channeled major fun, flirty Y2K vibes.
For Kimberly, the best part of the process was just “being able to be a part of something that embraces so many different types of women“ and “makes them feel celebrated and beautiful.”
Today, the content creator is the designer and founder of clothing brand LOBA, sold exclusively on revolve.com. During her time on set with the team, she shared that starting a fashion label had been a longtime dream. Now that she’s finally done it and has been wildly successful, constantly dropping versatile new pieces each season, we couldn’t be more proud. She even released a short film that she directed and starred in to accompany one collection last year.
“I’m so lucky to have my job in the creative industry. I genuinely feel very blessed to say that because I know that there are so many creatives working non-creative jobs making time to be creative. Aside from that, I’m not the most social person; I’m an introvert, so I feel the most energized when I spend time alone doing the things I like, and everything I like is mostly creative, even cooking, which I love,” Kimberly shared. “I think of modeling as acting. I tell myself I will be fierce that day or sexy or soft. And it all comes out in the photos. I love having to step into different characters for it. I also genuinely love being on set and observing photographers and stylists. I love watching creative people thrive at what they love and do best and learn. Clothing and style are such amazing forms of self-expression. I love that you can create completely different characters, feel completely different, represent yourself completely differently, all in how you decide to dress that day. I’ve had so many different characters, personalities and ways I saw myself throughout my teenage years, which I mostly explored through style and clothing.”
Below are seven of our favorite images from Kimberly’s 2022 SI Swim shoot with Ben Watts in Barbados.