Claire Kittle Expresses Gratitude Over Being Selected to 2027 SI Swimsuit Issue Roster

After touching down in Atlanta to watch her husband, George Kittle, and his San Francisco 49ers teammates take on the Falcons last night, Claire Kittle quickly jetted off to Mallorca, where she will pose for the 2027 SI Swimsuit Issue. Prior to catching her flight to Spain, Claire took her 503,000 Instagram followers along for the ride as she did a quick unboxing of a branded swag box.

In addition to showing off her collection of goodies—which consisted of a cute tank top, makeup bag, sweatshirt and sleep mask—Claire discussed her gratitude over posing for next year’s print issue. ICYMI, the lifestyle and sports content creator was photographed for the February 2026 digital cover alongside fellow NFL WAGs and also walked in the SI Swimsuit Runway Show during Swim Week this past May. So while this will be Kittle’s first time being featured in the print issue, it is far from her first rodeo with the brand.

“I just wanna reiterate how grateful I am,” Kittle stated in her post on Monday, Oct. 26. “[This is] truly something that I dreamt of as a little girl. This past year, so many of my dreams have come true. It’s also been such an emotional year, the good and the bad, and I am so excited and so grateful and so thankful again to represent this brand that shows such powerful, confident, beautiful women. I am so proud of my body and the things it’s done for me in the last year, and I just want to celebrate that. I’m just giddy inside. I really can’t even explain to you how I feel right now.”

Plenty of Kittle’s friends, followers and fellow SI Swimsuit models chimed into the comments section of her reel to congratulate the HOSS Tailgate Tour founder on her first foray in the fold.

“YESSSSS😍😍😍😍,” model and actor Meredith Mickelson, who was also photographed in Spain for next year’s issue, chimed.

“So proud of you❤️ you deserve everything,” Haley Cavinder, fellow February 2026 digital issue cover model, applauded.

“Can’t wait to buy 1000 magazines!!!” pal and Wife’d Up, Mic’d Up cohost Kristin Juszczyk cheered.

“Congratulations Claire! I am so happy for you! You & George are my favorite couple 💕,” another sweet comment read.

“Congrats! You are so deserving!” one fan gushed.

While you’ll have to wait until May 2027 to see the official photographs from Kittle’s time on the SI Swimsuit set, be stay tuned to our Instagram feed and website! In the meantime, we will provide you with some exclusive content while on site with our models.

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