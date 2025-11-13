5 Designer Swim Looks That Would Totally Be Miranda Priestly Approved
Whether it’s tastefully tailored ensembles or timelessly trendy fashion items, there are few looks that fictional fashion maven Miranda Priestly would welcome with open arms.
The leading lady of The Devil Wears Prada—alongside Anne Hathaway’s character, Andrea Sachs—is the editor in chief of the 2006 film’s Runway magazine and is played by the iconic Meryl Streep. Now, nearly two decades after the first movie’s release, its sequel is coming to big screens in May 2026. Its trailer, seen below, was released just yesterday, Nov. 12.
To align with the teaser—which has already notched nearly 6 million views on YouTube at the time of publication—we’re sharing some archival, designer swimwear looks from the SI Swimsuit fold that we’d present to the fictional industry mogul.
We may be biased, but we think these snapshots would undoubtedly impress—and don’t worry, we left out the florals for spring.
2021: Kate Love in LaQuan Smith
Love hit the shores of Hollywood, Fla., in this layered one-piece that naturally draws the eye. The two-toned suit from LaQuan Smith featured a corset-like structure around its bodice and balconette-style top, which effortlessly exemplified a high-fashion approach to seaside swimwear.
2022: Ciara in Mugler
In 2022, Ciara traveled to Barbados and donned this dynamic Mugler bodysuit for her first front-page feature with the magazine. The garment featured sheer paneling, sleek seams and even included a pair of attached gloves as the award-winning singer-songwriter modeled the swimsuit for her cover shoot.
2020: Hyunjoo Hwang in BALMAIN
At the turn of the decade, Hwang traveled to Bali for her rookie campaign with the brand and sported numerous designers’ labels in her debut, such as Saint Laurent and Maison Margiela. In this shot, however, she repped a plunging BALMAIN one-piece, adorned with shiny gold hardware.
2023: Martha Stewart in Isa Boulder
Ruching covered this Isa Boulder rose gold suit from top to bottom, and Stewart showed it off perfectly during her front-page photo shoot with SI Swimsuit in 2023. Plus, she kept cool on set in the Dominican Republic with this wide-brimmed Eric Javits hat, which covered both edges of this frame from Ruven Afanador.
2024: Kate Upton in Mexico
The same year that Upton was declared an SI Swimsuit Legend in 2024, she also donned the cover of the magazine’s 60th Anniversary Issue in Mexico. The longtime model, who first made her debut in the fold in 2011, repped this printed Moncler one-piece that brought a sporty style to her latest shoot with the brand.