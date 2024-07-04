Swimsuit

Dua Lipa Has Officially Hard Launched Her Relationship on Instagram

The singer and British actor Callum Turner were first spotted together in January.

Cara O’Bleness

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner / Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Following several months of relationship rumors and cozy date nights, Dua Lipa seems to be confirming her relationship with Callum Turner in a new Instagram post. The 28-year-old musician and 34-year-old actor were first spotted out publicly together in January, and though she has teased their relationship with previous photos, it seems Lipa saved up a few cute snaps from the Glastonbury Festival in late June (where she performed) to go Instagram official.

In one slide, Turner threw an arm around Lipa and kissed her forehead as the two walked together down a grassy hill. Another pic depicted the cute couple sprawled out on the grass mid-conversation with beverages in hand. Other photos in the carousel included snaps of the “Levitating” singer in her stage getup, and she even included a brief snippet of her performance.

“dancing until you see the sunrise at stone circle is the glasto ritual,” the Argylle actress captioned her July 2 post.

Several of Lipa’s 88 million followers on the platform ran to the comments section to applaud her public acknowledgement of her relationship.

“YOU AND CALLUM ARE SO CUTEEEE,” one person gushed.

“I’m so happy for u ✨🤍🤍🤍,” someone else wrote.

“OMG CALLUM????” another inquired.

“MY FAV COUPLE EVER EVER 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍🙌🙌🔥🔥🔥,” one user cheered.

“hard launching callum,” an additional fan noted.

“CALIPAAAA ❤️❤️🔥🙌🙌😍🥰,” one person added, clearly trying to offer up a celebrity nickname for the pair.

Following her performance at the Glastonbury Festival, Lipa will continue her “Radical Optimism” tour, which is currently scheduled to conclude in London, England in June 2025.

