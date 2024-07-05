5 Breathtaking Photos From Alix Earle’s SI Swimsuit Cover Photo Shoot
In June, SI Swimsuit launched its very first digital issue featuring Alix Earle as the debut cover model. Our team was deeply struck by the TikTok star’s presence, kindness and genuine openness. In person, she effortlessly mirrors her online persona, making everyone feel like they’re simply hanging out with a close friend. Earle defines her brand as centered around a simple yet profound principle: “being authentically yourself.” Speaking with Emily Zemler for SI Swimsuit, she shared, “That’s what I try to preach and show.”
Reflecting on her transformative photo shoot experience, Earle expressed her hopes for how viewers would perceive the images. “When people see these photos and read the story, I really want them to know that know that the impossible is possible and go for your goals. Go for your dreams. Because I never thought I would be doing this. And I also think just being your most authentic self is really what got me here. It’s when I started to take down the filters. Take down the barriers. Really just show who I was … and I think showing both the good and the bad has done so much for me, and that is an important message … and I hope they take that away from the shoot and go out there and be their most authentic, confident, self.”
Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Miami for the inaugural SI Swimsuit Digital Cover. See the full story here, and be sure to check out both of her galleries.