A Week in the Life of SI Swimsuit Models: Flaunting Two-Pieces Across the Globe
Another Friday, another SI Swimsuit model Instagram recap. This week, brand stars past and present stayed busy as they soaked up the sun across the globe. It’s a holiday weekend, and these women got the rest and relaxation started early. While June digital cover model Alix Earle wrapped up her European trip in Capri, Italy, 2022 co-Rookie of the Year and newlywed Christen Harper sunbathed in Saint-Tropez with her husband, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, at her side.
Below, check out a few of our favorite SI Swimsuit model Instagram posts from this week.
Alix Earle
Our inaugural digital cover model has been traveling around Europe with her Miami Dolphins player boyfriend, Braxton Berrios, of late. Earle showed off her immaculate swimwear style on the beaches of Italy on July 2. Shop her Bydee two-piece here.
Christen Harper
Harper enjoyed some R&R in Saint-Tropez while she and Goff were in southeastern France. Shop the timeless and classy black Monday Swimwear two-piece she wore here.
Genie Bouchard
The two-time SI Swimsuit model and professional tennis player proved that outdoor chores are more fun when you’re wearing a sparkly green two-piece.
Lauren Chan
We love a good carousel update, particularly when it’s courtesy of Chan, who included a cute snippet of herself dancing in a black Knix bikini on the beach.
Additionally, Sixtine was spotted in a red hot two-piece in Portugal this week, while Achieng Agutu donned a hot pink bikini in Greece and Brittany Mahomes opted for a black-and-white suit underneath a trendy black crochet cover-up in Spain.