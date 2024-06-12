Swimsuit

Duckie Thot Proves Her Face Card Never Declines in These SI Swimsuit Pics From Montenegro

The two-time brand model worked with James Macari for her debut in 2022.

Duckie Thot was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro.
Two-time SI Swimsuit model Duckie Thot immediately blew the team away upon making her debut in Montenegro in 2022. The South Sudanese-Australian model, who burst onto the scene after being featured on Season of 8 of Australia’s Next Top Model in 2013 while she was just a teenager, returned to the fold for a sophomore feature in Puerto Rico with Derek Kettela.

The 28-year-old uses her platform to advocate for diversity and inclusivity in the industry. Thot, who made her runway debut in the Yeezy spring-summer 2017 ready-to-wear show, is the former face of Fenty Beauty and a global ambassador for L’Oreal Paris.

“Being a minority in any line of work should encourage people to create space for others that reflect their ethnic backgrounds. I’m South Sudanese born and raised in Australia; this moment is rare for people like me. I’m grateful to represent both my home countries and represent Africa on a global scale. With my rookie status, I’m hoping to inspire young girls who look like me to see and know there is space for them, too,” she told SI Swimsuit following her rookie reveal. “In the past few years, fashion has changed. I’m fortunate to work in a time where boundaries and rules are changing. Yes, the faces of fashion have changed, but I’d like to see more diversity and inclusivity behind the scenes, including hairstylists, makeup artists, film crew and lighting teams. I believe I am working to make this happen by using my voice and platforms to open these discussions.”

Below are five stunning images from Thot’s SI Swimsuit debut with James Macari in Montenego.

Duckie Thot was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Porte de Bras. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated
Duckie Thot was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Bottom by OOKIOH. Top by AYA Label. Earrings by IPPOLITA. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated
Duckie Thot was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. Earrings by Free People. Bracelets provided by New York Vintage. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated
Duckie Thot was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Vitamin A. Necklace by Free People. Ring by IceLink. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated
Duckie Thot was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Heavy Manners. Earrings by Casa Clara. Bracelet provided by New York Vintage. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated
