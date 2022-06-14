Duckie Thot Wants To Share More With Her Fans

Duckie Thot may be a 2022 SI Swimsuit rookie, but she is a veteran model in the fashion industry. She started her career in Australia at the age of 16, having been scouted for Australia’s Next Top Model. She finished third in the 2013 edition of the program.

Thot immediately started working with some of the biggest names in fashion when she moved to New York, including Yeezy and Fenty. “I was petrified when I got to New York with all these models,” Thot says. “I’m living in a model’s apartment, I have no idea what’s going on. It’s really confusing finding your feet in New York for the first time. But when you find your stride, it is a really empowering thing.”

Thot may have been nervous, but she hit the ground running. She was a part of the wave of change that Fenty Beauty brought to the beauty industry. “[I knew] how important [Fenty Beauty] was to the beauty industry…Fenty was known for having a wide variety of shades,” she says. “It felt like a really important moment in my career.”

Thot had her first casting interview with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in January of 2021. “I was actually in Ghana when I had my first interview, just [editor in chief] MJ [Day] and I, for over an hour and a half,” she recalls. When expanding on what she thinks of the franchise, Thot says that SI Swimsuit produces “really sexy, amazing images of strong confident women, and it’s always been that…They just shoot swimsuits so differently and that’s exciting.”

Tyra Banks photographed by Russel James in 1997

Thot worked with photographer James Macari in Montenegro. She was styled in suits that felt natural in the surroundings and had a utilitarian edge to them.

Now as a part of the SI Swimsuit family, Thot is looking to continue making change in the fashion industry, using this platform to inspire other women. “I would love for people to feel empowered when they come to my page,” Thot says. “I think there is a lot more I would love to share with my fan base….There is a lot people don’t know about me…I have a huge personality!”