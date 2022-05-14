SI Swimsuit 2022 Destinations: Montenegro

Montenegro is filled with breathtaking scenery, distinctive culture and tradition, offering an unforgettable traveling experience. Montenegrins are generous, welcoming and open to everyone. Combining Mediterranean charm with Balkan passion, it’s no wonder why Montenegro has slowly emerged as one of the leading tourist destinations in Europe. Filled with natural beauty, this was an obvious choice to be the first stop of the year for the SI Swimsuit team as they began production for the 2022 issue. If you haven’t been, now is the time to cross this angelic destination off your bucket list. Burnt oranges and olive greens and browns were some of our favorite tones here, as they reflected the natural colors of the architecture and nature. Brooks Nader, Duckie Thot, Lorena Duran, Josephine Skriver, Olivia Ponton, Yumi Nu and Katie Austin looked incredible wearing them.

When searching for a place to stay, the luxurious Maestral Resort & Casino is the best choice for your trip! The resort is located in one of the most exclusive parts of the Adriatic coast, and, with its private beach, it is one of the most attractive resorts on the coast. Most of the rooms have ocean views, and you’ll want them for all the magnificent sunrises and sunsets that you’ll get to see while staying here. The hotel has several restaurants and bars for you to choose from, and it’s also walking distance to many local amazing restaurants.

Insider Tip: The hotel also has a wellness spa with excellent Thai massages that you will want to take advantage of.

It's the possibility to enjoy the authentic mountain air and then take a swim at one of the many beaches of the Adriatic (both in the same day) that makes Montenegro a unique travel destination and one you’ll cherish for the rest of your life!

River Crnojevica National Park - Skadar Lake in Montenegro National Tourism Organisation of Montenegro

FAQ

What is the weather like in Montenegro?

Montenegro enjoys two different climates: The coast has a pleasant Mediterranean climate with 240 sunny days a year. Summers are hot and dry with temperature between 30ºC and 35ºC. Winters are mild and wet.

When is the best time of year to travel to Montenegro?

May to October.





What is the topography like in Montenegro?

Montenegro’s remarkable topography is one of the things that makes it such a great place to visit. The rugged mountain interior backs almost directly onto the sea, so in the space of 15 minutes you can travel from the Mediterranean-like coast into the high hills.

What should I pack for a trip to Montenegro?

Beachwear, flip-flops, trainers, sunglasses, sunhat, camera and good vibes.

What should I bring home from Montenegro?

Warm woolen clothing

Alcohol—rakia and local wines

Folklore hat (kapa)

Montenegrin prosciutto (Njeguški pršut) and cheese

Cat-themed souvenirs

What animals will I see in Montenegro?

A lot of cats, dogs, and cows!

What are some must-have meals in Montenegro and why?

For a traditional Montenegrin breakfast you have to order a prosciutto and cheese sandwich and a glass of wine. While you’re there, why not go the full Monte and down a shot of the Balkans’ beloved brandy, rakija?

What are some must-have drinks in Montenegro and why?

The culture of alcoholic Montenegro drinks has been around for a very long time, and different regions of the country are experts in making specific beverages. Aside from wine that Montenegro is famous for, rakija is a rather popular traditional alcoholic drink Montenegrins love, along with beer and mead.

What are the top five experiences in Montenegro?

Zip line across the deepest canyon in Europe (Tara River)

Rafting down the deepest canyon in Europe (Tara River)

Visit the oldest olive tree in the world (Old Town of Bar). Its age is estimated at 2,000 years.

Explore the virgin forest: Biogradska Gora National Park

Lake Skadar and its connected Bojana Delta is one of Europe's top-five sites for wintering birds

If I am looking for some R&R, what can I experience in Montenegro?

In Montenegro nature will bring you serenity and satisfaction. Bushcraft, yoga in nature, the famous donkey farm ( established as a sanctuary for abused and neglected donkeys), camping and glamping, wellness retreats in some of the many five-star luxury hotels. There are many peaceful ways to experience Montenegro.

Do you have any tips for traveling to Montenegro on a budget?

Montenegro is an extremely affordable country to visit! If you're traveling on a budget then you can rent an Airbnb for very little, and, if you eat at local restaurants, you won't spend a lot on food. Visit your local bakery in the morning for a slice of burek, the Balkans’ answer to a meat pie or čevapi (sausages), pljeskavica (burger patty) or chicken. Also, every town has a local farmers’ market, which are the best places to shop. For an authentic experience look for an etno selo. These traditional villages offer self-catering cabins in idyllic locations in the countryside. Visiting museums costs just a couple of euros, the same as visiting the national parks.

What is the one photo I must take while in Montenegro?

The view from the medieval fortress overlooking Kotor and Boka Bay.

Why Montenegro? Tell us why this country is so special!

For a country so small in size, Montenegro has a very long and eventful history. It makes a perfect destination for your dream holiday, because various landscapes are easily accessible. You will be amazed by breathtaking scenery, distinctive culture and tradition offering an unforgettable holiday experience. Montenegrins are proud, generous, welcoming and open to everyone. Combining Mediterranean charm with Balkan passion, it’s no wonder why Montenegro has slowly emerged as one of the leading tourist destinations in Europe.

Three words to describe Montenegro?

Hospitality, coexistence, wild beauty.

What are people most surprised about when visiting?

The warmth and helpfulness of the people, majestic mountains, breathtaking beaches, ancient cities and the most delicious local food.