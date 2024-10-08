Fans React to Ilona Maher’s ‘Seamless’ Foxtrot on ‘Dancing With the Stars’
In a few short weeks, Ilona Maher has captivated Dancing With the Stars viewers with her beauty, grace, power, improvement, and, of course, her sense of humor. It comes as no surprise, though, as the internet is clearly obsessed with the professional rugby player (all 6.6 million Instagram and TikTok followers, to be exact).
This week, the 28-year-old and partner and choreographer Alan Bersten, 30, performed the foxtrot to “Lady Marmalade” for the reality TV show’s “Soul Train” night on Monday, Oct. 7. The foxtrot is a smooth ballroom dance, characterized by long flowing movements across the floor, and features a combination of quick steps and elegant glides. Maher and Bersten received a score of 30 out of 40 for the evening.
The SI Swimsuit model, who landed on the cover of September’s digital issue following her photo shoot with Ben Watts in Bellport, N.Y., shared the video of her entire performance on Instagram. Fans were quick to share their support and note how impressed they were with Maher’s improved visible confidence on Monday’s episode.
Several also thanked her continuing to spread her signature message of body positivity on the show. The Vermont native, who now lives in San Diego, has been open about her reasons for joining the show despite not having prior dance experience: she wants to prove that any body type can dance, and hopes to continue to defy stereotypes of what female athletes should look like.
“Can I be you when I grow up?😍,” Daniella Pashkova, a choreographer on the show who is partnered with professional basketball player Dwight Howard, commented.
“10 10 10 she’s a ten queens 👑,” Maeve Madden added.
“THAT is an athlete. How can she get so much better in just a week?!” one fan asked.
“I love how you seem to be getting more comfortable each performance,” another agreed.
“Role Model, Olympic Medalist, Literal Swimsuit Cover Model, & Dancing Queen 👏 Is there anything you can’t do??” another person chimed.
“Love the lift float or whatever it’s called. Seamless and, well, floaty,” one user noted.
“Here’s what i figured out... you are the embodiment of all my besties who are incomparable, indomitable, and yet such softies. I am absolutely loving your time in the spotlight ... ,” someone else gushed. “I'll continue to cheer on your journey!
Fans can watch Maher compete live again tonight on ABC or Disney+ at 8 p.m. ET.