The ‘Earle Meets World’ Trailer Promises Plenty of Family and Relationship Drama

With Earle Meets World set to premiere on Netflix on Friday, Sept. 4, fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of the official trailer for the reality series, which dropped earlier today.

While content creator and influencer Alix Earle’s family show was announced back in January, the teaser trailer and release date were revealed in July. And now that the complete trailer has been revealed, we have a better sense of what fans can expect when the first season’s eight episodes drop early next month.

“I started sharing a more unfiltered side of my life,” the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model admitted in the trailer. “And then it just amped up. My life is crazy ... There’s such a different side of my life that people don’t get to see.”

A closer look into the family’s dynamics

The series follows Earle’s entire blended family, including siblings Ashtin, Izabel, Penelope and Thomas, parents TJ and Alisa, and stepmother Ashley Dupré. As with any family dynamic, things are bound to get a little rocky from time to time.

For instance, Earle’s mother can be heard in a voiceover during the trailer stating, “I’m side by side with someone who had an affair with my husband,” in reference to Dupré. “ ... You don’t forget what happened. It doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy the people that we love.”

Facing hardships together

“Halfway through [competing on Season 34 of] Dancing With the Stars, I found out my mom had [breast] cancer,” Earle stated through tears during the trailer. Ashtin then chimed in, “There’s a 50% chance risk Alix or I are at a higher risk [for developing cancer in their lifetimes].”

Though Earle announced her mother’s breast cancer diagnosis via TikTok in January of this year, as of press time, she has not issued an update regarding her mother’s health.

Romantic woes

After roughly two-and-a-half years of dating, Earle announced in December 2025 that she and New York Giants wide receiver Braxton Berrios had broken up. The A-list pair was beloved by fans, and the Earle Meets World trailer seems to hint at Earle regretting the split. “Did I make the wrong decision?” she questioned through tears.

Finally addressing some major public drama

Earle has stated that she will finally address the very public Alex Cooper drama on her show—which she appeared to tease in the trailer. “She’s trying to paint it as I’m just like this crazy lunatic who is, like, hating her for no reason,” Earle said. “There’s a reason.”

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