Eileen Gu Is Totally Mesmerizing in These 5 Photos From Her SI Swimsuit Debut
Freestyle skier Eileen Gu never stops. The 21-year-old California native became the youngest Olympic champion in freestyle skiing at 18 and is a three-time medalist at the Games. In addition to her sports accomplishments, she’s an experienced model, working with brands such as Louis Vuitton and Victoria’s Secret. She’s also appeared on the cover of international versions of Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar and InStyle. Her latest addition to her résumé? Becoming an SI Swimsuit model.
As proven in the photo above from her debut shoot with SI Swimsuit at The Boca Raton in Florida, she is an absolute natural in front of the camera. Gu, who was ranked as the second-highest-paid female athlete of 2024 by Sportico, brought expert poses and positive energy to set with photographer Ben Horton.
Rocking a variety of different styles and colors, Gu looked fabulous in everything she modeled, especially this red Baywatch-inspired one-piece from Norma Kamali, seen above. Her skin tone and blonde hair were only complemented by the warm, sunny climate of southeastern Florida.
Whether in a trendy, unique one-piece or a timeless, flattering bikini, Gu totally rocked her debut for the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue.
While on set with the SI Swimsuit team, Gu reflected on her career in skiing so far and discussed her experience working in a male-dominated field.
“I think the first time that I had girls on my team, I was around 14 or 15,” she explained. “So from, like, 8 to you know, 13, 14, I was the only girl on my team. So I definitely felt as though I stuck out a little bit and I spent most of that time trying to be a boy: double XL neon orange hoodies, Nike Elite socks, just, middle school boy was my aesthetic. I think part of that was because I thought it was cool, and that’s fine. But the other part, I think, was definitely trying to mask myself and trying to fit in and be more accepted. I just wanted to make friends, and I wanted to look like the other people in the industry, and for the most part, those were boys.”
“So, I think reconciling with my femininity, particularly when I turned 14, 15, and started working in fashion more, was a pivotal step of my development,” Gu added. “I think it helped me grow into myself and accept all the different parts of me that make me, me.”
Next up, Gu, who recently joined Laureus as an ambassador, is set to compete during the 2026 Winter Olympics, where she will represent China.