Eileen Gu
Freestyle skier Eileen Gu has been practicing her sport since the age of 3, and went pro in 2020 when she was just 16. The following year, Gu became the first Chinese athlete to win a gold medal at the X Games, as well as the first rookie to take home three medals (two gold and one bronze) at the event. The Olympic athlete made her debut at the 2022 winter games in Beijing, where the San Francisco native represented the People’s Republic of China and took home two gold medals and one silver. Additionally, Gu has 15 World Cup titles to her name, the most of any freestyle skier in history.
Outside of her prowess on the slopes, Gu is a model who has worked with notable brands such as Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co., and Victoria’s Secret. She has also graced the pages of publications like InStyle China and Vogue France. In 2022, the athlete was named to the TIME100 List in 2022, and the Forbes 30 Under 30 List the same year. She is also a two-time ESPY Award winner. Gu makes her debut in the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue.