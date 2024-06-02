Ellie Thumann Is Radiant and Glamorous at SI Swimsuit’s Runway Show During Miami Swim Week
Ellie Thumann sizzled at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach for Miami Swim Week on Saturday night.
The two-time brand model, who traveled to Mexico with photographer Yu Tsai for this year’s issue, nailed her catwalk on last year’s runway show and returned to the stage more confident and beautiful than ever. The content creator, who is best known for her lifestyle, fashion and beauty YouTube channel, has built her platforms around showing the ups, downs and in-betweens of teenage (and now adult) life. The Arizona native is also a fierce advocate for mental health awareness and lover of hot girl walks.
Thumann looked angelic in a unique red floral heart-shaped set from Amor Mía and also donned a beautiful, summery blue set from Knix. She accessorized both looks with different chunky bangles.
Shop Ellie Thumann’s Miami Swim Week runway looks
Amor Mía Red Ruffled Heart Bikini Top, $59 and Red Ruffled Heart Bikini Bottom, $59 (amor-mia.com)
Knix Oceana One-Shoulder Bikini Top, $55 and Oceana Bikini Swim Bottom, $40 (knix.com)
View Ellie Thumann’s full 2024 SI Swimsuit gallery here.
Each year, brands and designers have the opportunity to showcase their latest collections at Miami Swim Week. Models gain exposure and can add another runway to their résumés, while attendees get a front-row seat to the hottest event of the season and access to VIP parties.
In anticipation of SI Swimsuit’s runway show, models and staff gathered and celebrated with an outdoor bungalow brunch yesterday morning. Magazine stars had a blast at the pool party, while taking breaks to engage with cool pop-ups, activations and more, followed by a glamorous VIP welcome dinner and after-party on Friday night.
The women woke up bright and early this morning, and were treated to a high-energy workout class in led by four-time SI Swimsuit model and fitness influencer Katie Austin in partnership with DOGPOUND. Everyone practiced their catwalks with a super fun rehearsal ahead of this evening’s event, and then headed to hair and makeup to get ready for the pre-runway show red carpet, hosted by Nicole Williams English and Kamie Crawford.