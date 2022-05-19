Everything You Need to Know About SI Swimsuit Launch

The 2022 covers are revealed. The galleries are live, and now it’s time to celebrate.

What Is Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Launch?

Every year, once the cover is—or in this year’s case, covers are— revealed and the new issue hits newsstands, SI Swimsuit throws a launch party to celebrate the hard work. Models from the issue, staff and partners gather for a grand affair. Launch week celebrations in the past have included panel talks from Tyra Banks, MJ Day and Kate Upton to performances from Bruno Mars, Megan Thee Stallion and Diplo.

Where is the 2022 SI Swimsuit Launch?

The 2022 SI Swimsuit launch is taking place in New York City and Hollywood, Fla. On May 19, there will be a private red carpet event at the brand-new Hard Rock Hotel New York, followed by a public celebration at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Hollywood on May 20th to 22nd.

Katie Austin at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City in 2021 Photo: Veronica Sams

Who is invited to the 2022 SI Swimsuit Launch?

All are welcome to the Florida celebration. Come to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and meet the models, attend panel discussions and celebrate with us!

How do I get tickets to the 2022 SI Swimsuit Launch?

You can get tickets to the event here.

What will happen at the 2022 SI Swimsuit Launch?

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit On Location, our 2022 launch celebration, is the exclusive space for fans to celebrate the release of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2022 issue alongside SI Swimsuit models, staff, influencers and our first-ever Pay With Change partners. At the events you’ll not only receive your edition of the Sports Illustrated 2022 issue, but you’ll receive behind-the-scenes access to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models, an inside look at the making of this year’s issue, engaging, one-of-a-kind activations from our partners, meaningful panel discussions — and so much more!

Will I get to meet the SI Swimsuit models at the 2022 SI Swimsuit Launch?

Yes! Most of the women in the 2022 Swimsuit Issue will be in attendance.

Jasmine Sanders at the 2019 SI Swimsuit launch party. Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Will the 2022 SI Swimsuit Launch be streamed online?

Yes! If you cannot make the event, you can register for a livestream of several experiences here. Watch the red carpet arrivals on both Thursday and Friday, as well as key panel discussions all day on Saturday.

View some of our favorite looks from SI Swimsuit Launch parties over the years.