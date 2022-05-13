Our models always turn up the fashion for the annual SI Swimsuit launch party.

That time of year is almost here: swimsuit season. No, we’re not talking about summer beach time (which we are excited about), but rather the annual SI Swimsuit cover reveal and issue drop. And trust us, this year’s roster of models won’t disappoint. The group will be sure to come dressed to the nines for not one but two red carpet events as we’ll be celebrating in Hollywood, Fla. To honor these upcoming fashion-forward events, we decided to take a walk down memory lane to past launch parties and choose some of our favorite looks.

You can get your tickets to the 2022 launch event here.

Danielle Herrington’s and Tyra Banks’s Nude Dresses

At the 2018 launch party celebrating Herrington’s turn on the cover, the duo posed wearing complementary form-fitting dresses in different nude-colored designs. (Banks would land the cover (her third) the next year.)

Hunter McGrady Racy in Red

McGrady made a statement in a bright red low-cut dress at the 2018 launch event, showing off her perfect curves.

Tanaye White’s Shimmering Bodysuit

White’s Nadine Merabi black sequined bodysuit was a show stopper in 2021.

Hannah Davis’s Gold Gown

Davis was simply dazzling as she walked the red carpet at the SI Swimsuit 2016 launch. The gold gown made her look statuesque.

Nina Agdal’s White Hot Number

Agdal showed off her subtly sexy style at the 2016 launch party in a white two-piece dress with cutouts.

Robyn Lawley’s Leather Look

Lawley’s daring look at the 2016 launch event certainly turned heads. Who doesn’t love a woman who can rock a leather dress?

Kate Bock’s Cropped Outfit

Launch is comprised of many different events both daytime and nightime. Here, Bock is in a more casual look at a 2019 launch event with a two-piece set that included shorts and a crop top.

Leyna Bloom’s Flowing Ensemble

Bloom lit up the room in this breathtaking Alexander McQueen dress at the SI Swimsuit 2021 launch celebration.