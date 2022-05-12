Join Us to Celebrate the Release of SI Swimsuit 2022!

Consider this your invitation to an event unlike anything you've been to before.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit On Location is the exclusive space for fans to celebrate the release of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2022 issue alongside SI Swimsuit models, staff, influencers and our first-ever Pay With Change partners. At the events you’ll not only receive your edition of the 2022 issue, but you’ll also receive behind-the-scenes access to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models, an inside look at the making of this year’s issue, engaging, one-of-a-kind activations from our partners, meaningful panel discussions — and so much more!

When and Where?

Hard Rock Hotel Pool at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Hollywood, Fla.

May 21 & 22 | 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

How Do I Buy Tickets?

Purchase your Swimsuit 2022 launch tickets here.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Saturday, May 21

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel will be transformed into an exclusive space for fun, engaging activations, one-of-a-kind Sports Illustrated Swimsuit installations and house important conversations hosted and curated by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models and partners.

Guests will have the chance to feel like a SI Swimsuit model with makeup touches from our partners at Maybelline. Enjoy a relaxing cabana with mindfulness and self-care activities. Feel what it’s like to travel to locations from across the world with live entertainment and relaxation stations from the beautiful U.S. Virgin Islands. Cool off the summer heat and explore the Arctics with our partners at Celsius — plus other fun surprises!

11:30 a.m.

Brave Together Panel presented by Maybelline

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Pay With Change and Maybelline Brave Together will join forces to drive awareness of mental health issues that affect women everywhere and break the stigma around therapy by amplifying key voices, decreasing stigma and opening the conversation.

12:30 p.m.

Building Your Brand presented by Celsius

Celsius and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit are partnering together to utilize our platforms for all women to succeed, working hand in hand to provide our female-following community, support, education, events and other resources to advance their careers. We will collaborate together with Celsius to host Swim Lesson workshops at Launch Week to cover the latest trends in digital marketing, content creation, social media and more.

1:30 p.m.

Visionary Leaders presented by Nine West

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit celebrates visionary women who never stop dreaming, creating and leading the way. This conversation will focus on the women who embrace sisterhood and inspire others around the globe to take on the world in style while serving as role models for the next generation.

2:30 p.m.

Inspiring Women presented by Frida Mom

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is committed to shifting the narrative around what women’s bodies “should” look like by taking it one step further and using its platform to celebrate the raw realities of motherhood. Join us as we celebrate all who have and continue to shape the future for women—especially those who are mothers.

3:30 p.m.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Trivia!

Celebrate the evolution of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit with a fun game of trivia for a chance to win tickets to a private VIP concert later that evening with SI Swimsuit models, influencers and more!

Sunday, May 22

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Relax and unwind with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to close out launch week. The half-day event will include a workout led by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Katie Austin, as well as mental and physical wellness activations. Plus, you’ll have the opportunity to learn tips and tricks from your favorite Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models and staff with open Q&A discussions and meet and greets so you can learn how you can be part of next year’s issue as we kick off Swim Search 2023.

10:30 a.m.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Workout led by Katie Austin

All you need is to show up to workout alongside our Sports Illustrated models and staff!

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit curated Q&A sessions, meet-and-greets and activations from our partners will be open for the remainder of the day.

Purchase your tickets here.

Can't make the event? Reserve your copy of the 2022 issue here.