Fans Can't Get Enough of the WNBA Stars in the 2022 Swimsuit Issue

Take a look at the reaction around the internet to the upcoming feature.

Yesterday SI Swimsuit unveiled another sneak peek into who will be featured in the 2022 issue dropping next week. In case you missed it, five WNBA players – Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart, Nneka Ogwumike, Te'a Cooper and DiDi Richards – were photographed for the edition.

Fans have been going absolutely crazy over this announcement as the first photo from the shoot was released. “We represent a variety of things: of course women, women of color, members of the LGBTQIA2+ community and much more,” says Bird, “The [Swimsuit] issue for so many years has been iconic and has represented a lot for women. Now you are seeing an evolution in what that can mean and what that can look like, and I think the WNBA players being a part of that is what makes it special. There is no better group of women to showcase that evolution.”

Read more about the WNBA players in the issue here and keep following along this week for more sneak peeks into the 2022 Swimsuit Issue.