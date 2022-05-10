Skip to main content
Highlights of the 2022 WNBA Athlete Photo Shoot in St. Thomas
Highlights of the 2022 WNBA Athlete Photo Shoot in St. Thomas

Fans Can't Get Enough of the WNBA Stars in the 2022 Swimsuit Issue

Take a look at the reaction around the internet to the upcoming feature.

Yesterday SI Swimsuit unveiled another sneak peek into who will be featured in the 2022 issue dropping next week. In case you missed it, five WNBA players – Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart, Nneka Ogwumike, Te'a Cooper and DiDi Richards – were photographed for the edition.

Fans have been going absolutely crazy over this announcement as the first photo from the shoot was released. “We represent a variety of things: of course women, women of color, members of the LGBTQIA2+ community and much more,” says Bird, “The [Swimsuit] issue for so many years has been iconic and has represented a lot for women. Now you are seeing an evolution in what that can mean and what that can look like, and I think the WNBA players being a part of that is what makes it special. There is no better group of women to showcase that evolution.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

See what people are saying on Twitter about the powerful image and the message it represents: 

Read more about the WNBA players in the issue here and keep following along this week for more sneak peeks into the 2022 Swimsuit Issue. Reserve your issue here.

The Buccaneer Hotel Property
Hot-Spot Destinations

The Buccaneer Hotel Is Saint Croix’s Luxury Playground You Don’t Want to Miss

By Evan Nachimson
Sue Bird was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas.
SwimNews

Fans Can't Get Enough of the WNBA Stars in the 2022 Swimsuit Issue

By J.Q. Louise
Screen Shot 2022-05-10 at 6.08.25 AM
Mental Health & Wellness

Here’s How Kamie Crawford Takes Care of Her Mental Health

By SI Staff
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy