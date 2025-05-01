Fans Are Calling This a ‘Jasha Summer’ After Sasha Farber and Jenn Tran Pose Poolside Together
Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber are soaking up the sun in Southern California. The power pair, who are quickly becoming one of the internet’s favorite celebrity couples, lounged together on poolside chairs and shared an adorable Instagram selfie.
Farber, 40, snapped the photo while lying on his back, his chest catching a tan, while Tran, 27, lay beside him on her stomach, showing off her chic orange-and-white Chain Geo triangle top ($104) and O-ring bottom ($90) from Monday Swimwear.
Tran, the first-ever Asian American Bachelorette and a breakout star from Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor, opted for her signature glowy glam look. She wore a minimal base paired with dark lashes, feathered brows, ultra-rosy cheeks and a glossy, plump mauve lip.
“Pool time ☀️,” the Dancing With the Stars pro captioned the April 28 post. The choreographer and the physician assistant student, who recently relocated from Los Angeles to Miami to complete her final year of school, first met when they were paired on season 33 of the reality dance competition last year.
The duo has since been spotted enjoying date nights and making public appearances together. Just last weekend, they were seen having a blast and dancing to country music at the Stagecoach music festival in Indio, Calif.
“Hotties,” Amanda Kloots commented.
“Love you guys! Keep going 😍🏝️,” Rebecca‘s Paradise chimed.
“Jasha summer era ❤️,” one fan declared.
“Truly the best thing to ever come out of DWTS ❤️🔥,” another gushed.
“My fav couple!! Love to see you guys reunited again 😍😍😍🤍,” someone else exclaimed.
“Oh, Sasha, you got a good one..,” another user wrote.
“Just a couple of hotties livin their best life! My fave couple! 🔥🔥🥹🥹,” one person added.
While Tran is fully enjoying her post-Bachelorette era and new relationship, she’s been candid about how much effort and timing it takes to make those TV romances last.
“I think it takes very, very unique people and unique timing,” she said of finding lasting love in the franchise. “It can happen with the right person. When I was in it, I was fully ready and fully invested. I think it just takes two people who are on the same page.”
She has also opened up about her decision to return to school and finish her degree—a transition that hasn’t been easy after her year in the spotlight.
“I’ve been opened up to such a world of opportunities being in the spotlight. It’s amazing how many people I can reach and the community that I’ve built, and it’s not something that I want to give up,” she shared. “It’s something that I want to continue, but I also have to figure out logistically, how am I going to make money? What am I going to be doing for the rest of my life? Am I going to be posting on Instagram when I’m 50? So I’m just setting myself up for success in the long run. I just have to be practical.”