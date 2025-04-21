Jenn Tran Mesmerizes in Dreamy Bandeau Bikini Set Under Miami Sun
Jenn Tran and fans have discovered her color for spring, and it’s the most gorgeous, playful teal shade. The former Bachelorette stunned in her latest Instagram post, soaking up some sun in Miami in the most beautiful, vibrant blue-green bikini from Montce Swim.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
She flaunted her sculpted figure and curves in the brand’s bandeau bikini top ($89.99) featuring the cutest O-ring hardware detail front and center, paired with matching high-waisted bikini bottoms ($68.99). The Dancing With the Stars alum added the coordinating sarong ($47.99) tied on the side of her waist, and completed the look with thin gold hoop earrings and two chunky rings.
Tran posed on a plush lounge chair in front of the water with a clear blue sky, a few clouds and the gorgeous Miami city skyline visible in the distance. She shielded herself from the sun with a cute, trendy, oversized straw hat. Her long, dark locks were loose and styled in voluminous bombshell curls, gently flowing with the wind. The New Jersey native opted for her signature flawless glam look, including a perfect, glass-skin base, feathered brows, chiseled cheekbones, rosy blush, wispy lashes and a pouty, plump matte mauve lip.
“Hello Miami nice to see u again,” the 27-year-old captioned the carousel on April 22.
“Hottie with a body,” Olympic rugby player and fellow DWTS star Ilona Maher commented
“Ok !!!!!,” rumored boyfriend and professional choreographer Sasha Farber, whom Tran met on season 33 of the reality dance competition series, exclaimed.
“Ok ms miami swim week 🔥🔥,” Katelyn DeBacker chimed.
“I swear you can wear anyyyyyy color ❤️,” Alxandra wrote.
“Stunning,” Corinne Olympios added.
“this color on u is everything,” one fan declared.
“Sooo pretty! Such a good color on you! 😍,” another agreed.
“Princess Jasmine vibes!!!,” someone else gushed.
Tran was a physician assistant student before joining Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor and then becoming the (first-ever Asian-American) star of The Bachelorette. She recently announced that she’s returning to finish school in Florida. This weekend, however, she was just a regular girl having the time of her life at her best friend’s bachelorette party in Miami.
“Me pretending I’m not a PA student for a weekend👩🏻🏫,” she captioned a TikTok ’fit check showing off the bikini and twirling around with a martini in hand.
“How is this even possible? I can’t believe I live in Miami. This might be the first time I’m actually enjoying living in Miami because usually I’m rotting away studying. Look at my little bikini, isn’t it cute? I love it, I love this color,” she continued in another video.