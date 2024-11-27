Fans Rally Around Ilona Maher After ‘DWTS’ Loss, Demand to See Her in More Reality Shows
When it comes to athlete Ilona Maher’s accomplishments, 2024 has been a tremendous year. Not only did she help the United States reach its first Olympic medal in rugby this summer in Paris, but she also posed for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit for the brand’s digital cover in September and followed that up with a stint on ABC’s Dancing With the Stars. Season 33 came to a close on Tuesday night, seeing Maher and her pro partner Alan Bersten come in second place after former Bachelor star Joey Graziadei and professional dancer Jenna Johnson.
And while we were hoping Maher and Bersten would win the season—and the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy—it was an absolute treat to get to see the 28-year-old grow so much throughout the weeks. With not much dance experience to start, Maher completely transformed over the course of the season and ended last night’s finale with a perfect score. For their freestyle performance to “Femininomenon,” she and Bersten received 10s from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli.
It was a triumphant evening for Maher despite not coming in first place, and she and Bersten were quick to share their thanks to fans who voted for them all season. In response, fans have come together to send love to the Vermont native, while also begging for her to join another reality show next—perhaps The Bachelorette?
“Today my 4 year old daughter told me that she wants to be as strong as Ilona Maher, so in my book you are the winningest of all the winners ❤️,” one fan wrote on Maher’s Tuesday night Instagram post.
“Olympic Bronze and DWTS Silver in the same year? I’d say you’re winning. What a role model making the US Rugby community proud,” another wrote.
“You looked amazing last night!!! You guys were the best! Thank you for representing true strength and beauty ❤️❤️,” a third fan commented on another post Maher shared.
“I need the Ilona and Alan buddy comedy tv show STAT,” someone else commented, and we wholeheartedly agree.
“She needs to be the new Bachelorette,” said another fan on another post Maher shared today.
While being interviewed by Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday evening, Maher and Bersten stated this would be the time for anyone to “pitch” a show to them, wanting to keep working together onscreen. Though they said it semi-jokingly, their fans can’t stop talking about how much they want them to co-star on another TV show together—or at least for Maher to appear in something else very soon.
And when she appeared on Good Morning America today, of course, Maher was asked about the possibility of her starring in a season of The Bachelorette—a hot topic that keeps being brought up. She admitted that she and Graziadei were just talking about it and proceeded to lay out her requirements for the role: “First, they have to pass a fitness test. Second, Alan has to vet ‘em. Third, I get to choose a lot of things—I’m going to executive produce and we’ll figure things out.”
You hear that, ABC? Start taking notes!
Over on X, fans have been just as supportive of Maher, sharing how much her stint on the series meant to them.
Maher’s journey on Dancing With the Stars was truly inspirational and we’ll never forget it.