Fans Are Already Calling for This ‘Bachelor’ S29 Contestant to Be the Next Bachelorette
The latest season of The Bachelor kicked off in late January, reintroducing us to Grant Ellis who appeared on Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette last year. After getting his heart broken ahead of hometowns week, the day trader from New Jersey is ready to put it all on the line once more, looking for his soulmate. And lucky for him, he’s gotten to meet over 20 women who believe they could be the one. The only tough part is having to send home contestants each week as his journey continues for all of America to watch.
And though we’re only two episodes into Season 29, fans have already started to pick their favorites among the ladies—and some are already calling for who should be the next Bachelorette. The franchise typically picks contestants from the past season as the next lead, so we can expect the same for the next installment of The Bachelorette, unless there’s an unexpected shakeup, of course.
So far, audiences are really loving Chloie Costello, a plus-size model from New York who has struck an undeniable connection with Grant. On her Instagram page, viewers have been gushing over her photos and electric presence on The Bachelor, with one commenting on a recent post, “YOU ARE ADORABLE. Bachelorette vibes 🥰.”
Other recent IG posts garnered comments like, “Chloie for bachelorette” and “my bachelorette.”
“My favorite. Rooting for you hard ,” commented a fan, while another added, “chloie for bachelorette already and i’m serious.”
“Queen you are my mom and I’s favorite on the bachelor 🥺🥺,” said another viewer.
Chloie, who hails from the Midwest but relocated to New York City to pursue her dreams of modeling, was an undeniable breath of fresh air when making her limo entrance during The Bachelor Season 29 premiere. Throughout the season so far, she’s had some great conversations with Grant and has solidified herself as a standout with her positive personality. In the second episode, she won the basketball group date competition, which meant she earned the title MVP, was given Grant’s letterman jacket and was awarded extra alone time with him.
The contestant, who loves romantic comedies like You’ve Got Mail and When Harry Met Sally, was told that in order to break into the modeling industry she either had to lose weight to be a size 0 or she could pursue a career as a plus-size model. She went with the latter. “I would never be a size 0, and I'm proud of it,” she said on the show. It’s easy to understand why America is falling for her already.
Out of a partner, Chloie is looking for “someone who is family-oriented, ready to settle down, and dreams of having so many kids they could form a basketball team.” Will that be Grant? We’ll find out as the season of The Bachelor continues.
New episodes air on ABC every Monday night and stream the next day on Hulu.