Fashion Designer Cindy Kimberly Dazzled on the Beaches of Barbados
Model and creative Cindy Kimberly was a content creator long before it was a cool, mainstream job. The Netherlands native was photographed for the 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue, and traveled to the breathtaking Caribbean country of Barbados with photographer Ben Watts.
She first went viral in 2015, when pop star Justin Bieber posted a beautiful selfie of the 25-year-old. Today, Kimberly is super dialed-in to fashion and beauty trends, and is the designer of her own clothing line, LOBA, available exclusively on Revolve. She also launched a jewelry collaboration with M Jewelers last year, and continues to impress her fans and followers with her creativity and artistic talent.
“I think of modeling as acting. I tell myself I will be fierce that day or sexy or soft. And it all comes out in the photos. I love having to step into different characters for it. I also genuinely love being on set and observing photographers and stylists. I love watching creative people thrive at what they love and do best and learn,” she told SI Swimsuit. “I’m so lucky to have my job in the creative industry. I genuinely feel very blessed to say that because I know that there are so many creatives working non-creative jobs making time to be creative. Aside from that, I’m not the most social person; I’m an introvert, so I feel the most energized when I spend time alone doing the things I like, and everything I like is mostly creative, even cooking, which I love.”
Below are six stunning, colorful, summery pics from her 2022 SI Swimsuit feature.