Former ‘DWTS’ Contestant, Model Alexis Ren Stunned on SI Swimsuit Set in Aruba
Model, actress and entrepreneur Alexis Ren made a splash during her SI Swimsuit debut in 2018. The 28-year-old, who celebrated her birthday last week, totally blew the brand away with her beauty and professionalism on set in Aruba with photographer Yu Tsai. The content creator, who was a travel influencer long before the job was mainstream, has racked up a following of more than 17.6 million on Instagram. The Santa Monica, Calif., native was so stunning and radiant that she earned the Rookie of the Year title after her breathtaking beach feature.
Today, the Latency and The Enforcer star, who is breaking into the film and television industry after already making a name for herself in modeling and fashion, is the cofounder of wellness community We Are Warriors. She created the platform in 2021, with the intention of connecting like-minded women with fitness content, lifestyle resources, access to mental health support and mentorship.
Ren prioritizes her wellbeing and is focused on living an active, healthy and balanced lifestyle. She launched her Easy A podcast with Allie Michelle earlier this year, and each week, the two women bring on guests who offer valuable advice on how to navigate the nuances of life and live up to your potential.
“Becoming a leader means understanding that you’ll always be a student. Leadership requires presence, compassion and the ability to bring together many different elements to create a cohesive whole. To remain a leader, you must be accountable for your own growth, recognizing that it’s not about always being the best winner, but about learning to be the best loser. This way, you can continuously grow not in spite of the mistakes and challenges, but because of them,” she explained. “I keep my spirit healthy by surrounding myself with good friends, taking care of my body, and staying connected to nature. Writing, dancing, cooking and laughing a lot are essential parts of my routine. I also make it a point to celebrate life and go out of my way to create memorable moments that I know I’ll cherish.”
In honor of the Dancing With the Stars finale tonight, we’re taking a look back at the former contestant’s best images from her 2018 SI Swimsuit photo shoot. Ren finished fourth with partner Alan Bersten (who is dancing alongside SI Swimsuit’s September digital issue cover girl Ilona Maher tonight) the same year as her SI Swimsuit feature.