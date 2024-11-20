Claire Kittle Owns Game Day Fashion in Versace Bra Set, Vintage 49ers Jacket
Claire Kittle showed up and showed out to cheer on her husband, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle during Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. While the team faced an unfortunate 20-17 loss at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Kittle certainly slayed her street-style fashion moment. The 30-year-old turned heads in a chic gray-black Versace bralette top and matching high-waisted briefs peeking through her baggy low-rise light-wash Lioness jeans.
To keep the look rooted sporty and in 49ers spirit, she layered a white satin varsity jacket adorned with bold red lettering and elevated the look with sleek white pointed-toe boots from Schutz.
The Iowa native added some super fun and glamorous accessories including a cherry-red mini handbag from Acne Studios ($1,050) and statement layered gold necklaces, including a bold heart-shaped link Elizabeth Cole piece and a “K” pendant chain. Her sleek dark, center-parted long locks and oversized black sunglasses added an extra dose of cool to her always-confident and classy vibe.
For Kittle, game day fashion is a labor of love. “It is so fun to do,” she said of dressing up for George’s home games. “It’s probably the only day of the week that I actually dress up.” The couple met while in college at the University of Iowa in 2012 and have been inseparable ever since, getting engaged in 2019 and eloping the following year.
Her love of vintage pieces plays a big role in her signature style, and she’s particularly drawn to the 49ers’ apparel from the 1980s and their legendary Super Bowl runs (8 appearances and 5 wins).
“I love finding vintage shirts and sweatshirts or jackets,” she shared. “They don’t make that stuff like that anymore, so I try to just keep my eyes peeled, and whatever finds me, I’ll grab it and I’ll try to incorporate it into different outfits.”
Her process for creating these statement looks takes careful planning. She begins sourcing unique 49ers-themed items before the season starts, ensuring her wardrobe is stocked with game day options.
Kittle also credits her close-knit circle of 49ers WAGs (wives and girlfriends), including designer Kristin Juszczyk and SI Swimsuit model Olivia Culpo — married to full back Kyle Juszczyk and running back Christian McCaffrey, respectively — for helping her elevate her style.
“We’ll send something, and maybe someone will be like, ‘Oh, you should put these shoes and this bag with that,’ or something,” Kittle added of their group chat. “It’s collaborative. We’ll all still do our own thing. We’ll listen — but we might not do what the other one says.”