From Setting Records to Saying ‘I Do,’ Here’s What SI Swimsuit Models Were Up to This Week

One of our very favorite things to do here at SI Swimsuit is cheer on our brand models as they achieve major milestones—both career and personal—on the regular. This week was one for the books, as two magazine stars were named to the “Forbes Top Creators 2026” List, while a digital cover model got hitched and a featured athlete set a WNBA record.

Meanwhile, the digital cover of a popular publication and a cameo on a major streaming network show were also major achievements for SI Swimsuit models this week. Below, read on for just a few of the highlights.

Alix Earle earned ‘Byrdie’ digital cover

Earle, a 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue cover star, added to her résumé with a new Byrdie digital cover. In the accompanying story, the Reale Actives founder talked about her brand and her forthcoming Netflix reality show, Earle Meets World.

Haley Cavinder got married

Congratulations to our February 2026 digital cover model! Cavinder, an entrepreneur, content creator and former Division I athlete, married Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson in a gorgeous ceremony at The Biltmore Hotel Miami in Coral Gables, Fla., on Saturday, June 20.

Angel Reese set WNBA record

In only her third season with the WNBA, Reese has already set the league’s record for the fastest player in history to reach 1,000 career rebounds. The 2023 SI Swimsuit model and Atlanta Dream forward reached the milestone in just 79 games.

Hilary Duff kicked off her ‘lucky me’ tour

This week was a major one for millennials, as Hilary Duff officially kicked off her “lucky me” world tour. Following her first show in West Palm Beach, Fla., the 2026 SI Swimsuit cover star will continue her show with stops across North America, Europe, Australia and more.

Jordan Chiles hosted her first red carpet

Chiles, who posed for the cover of the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue, hosted her first red carpet event for the Supergirl world premiere in New York City, where she interviewed cast members including Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult.

Hannah Berner made a cameo in a Hulu hit series

Alongside her bestie and Giggly Squad cohost, Paige DeSorbo, Berner made a cameo in the season finale of Mindy Kaling’s Hulu series, Not Suitable for Work, which aired earlier this week. The comedian and former reality show star was photographed for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue in Montauk, N.Y.

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