Alix Earle and Haley Baylee Named to ‘Forbes Top Creators 2026’ List

Yesterday, the “Forbes Top Creators 2026” List dropped, and two SI Swimsuit models are featured among the 50 most influential content creators of the moment. While Alix Earle came in at No. 16, Haley Baylee earned the No. 23 spot.

Earle, a three-time SI Swimsuit model and the only magazine star to have landed both a digital and print cover, was lauded for launching her own skincare brand, Reale Actives, this spring, along with the partnerships she has fostered with major brands like Poppi and SipMargs. While Earle earned the cover of the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue following her photo shoot in Botswana, she has also posed for the magazine in Jamaica and was our inaugural digital issue cover model back in June 2024.

Alix Earle was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Top by La Paz. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Meanwhile, Forbes recognized Baylee for both her high-profile red carpet interviews and massive audience, made up of of 9.7 million Instagram followers alone. The 33-year-old Minnesota native first joined the SI Swimsuit family back in 2018, when she co-won the inaugural Swim Search competition alongside Camille Kostek. Baylee posed for each annual SI Swimsuit Issue through 2021 before taking a brief break to focus on her career in content creation. She returned to the fold this year with a breathtaking feature in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico.

Haley Baylee was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by La Revêche. Bracelet provided by New York Vintage. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Following the big reveal made by Forbes yesterday, Baylee took to Instagram to share her gratitude over the honor while simultaneously issuing a huge “thank you” to her fans. In an Instagram story, she wrote: “I woke up with the biggest smile on my face because im BEYOND grateful to @forbes for naming me one of 2026’s 50 top creators!!! Seriously every single day I wake up and get to do this is a dream!! Thank you for changing my life & showing me something I never even knew was possible. I love you guys so much!!! Thank you for showing me the good in people & community.. and for showing me that dreams do actually come true 🥹🩷.”

In addition to starring in the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue, both Earle and Baylee walked the SI Swimsuit Runway at the W South Beach for Swim Week last month. You can find every look our models wore on the catwalk here and shop looks inspired by the runway here. And in case you missed out on the action live from Miami on Saturday, May 30, don’t worry! You can stream the entire SI Swimsuit Runway Show on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

More SwimNews