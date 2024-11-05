Gabby Thomas Stuns in Blue One-Piece for SI Swimsuit Debut, Encourages Fans to Vote
Fresh off of her three gold medal wins at this summer’s Paris Olympics, sprinter Gabby Thomas is gearing up to make her SI Swimsuit debut in the 2025 issue. The professional athlete traveled to Boca Raton, Fla., earlier this week, where she posed for photographer Ben Horton for next year’s annual magazine.
While you’ll have to wait to see the 27-year-old Atlanta native’s full spread in the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue, the brand shared several behind the scenes sneak peeks on Instagram yesterday. And today, in honor of Election Day, SI Swimsuit’s official account shared a photo of Thomas clad in a blue one-piece swimsuit by Rat Boi ($150) complete with custom embroidery by Abbode.
“Voting is Hot” was embroidered across the front of the blue swimsuit with white piping, while the rear read “VOTE” in all capital letters.
“Your morning reminder: “Voting is hot.” ❤️🤍💙,” read SI Swimsuit’s Instagram caption.
“It’s giving super educated super model gold medalist icon!” talk show host Claudia Jordan commented.
“You dropped this 👑 @gabbythomas,” someone else added.
“🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳,” 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie Achieng Agutu wrote.
“atteeeeeee,” pro tennis player Coco Gauff cheered.
While on set in Florida yesterday, Thomas, who took home three gold medals in the 200m sprint, 4x100m relay and 4x400m relay in Paris over the summer, also donned a pastel orange one-piece swimsuit. And despite a bit of rain in the afternoon, Thomas was thrilled for her SI Swimsuit debut, which even featured the athlete’s gold medals in a comical sneak peek while on set.
The track and field athlete is one of several women posing for next year’s SI Swimsuit Issue, and we can’t wait for you to see the final results of her time on set with Horton.
“We are thrilled to launch our shoot season for the 2025 issue with an extraordinary lineup of powerful female athletes,” MJ Day, SI Swimsuit editor in chief, said of the brand’s first photo shoot for next year’s magazine. “This remarkable group, featuring Olympic medalists, world champions, and record holders, embodies the next generation of all-stars poised to transform the world of sports. They defy stereotypes and champion equality, inspiring young girls to envision themselves as both athletes and leaders. At SI Swimsuit, we’ve always celebrated the future of women, and there’s no better way to honor these remarkable achievements than by featuring them on the pages of our issue.”