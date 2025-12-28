Birthday Girl Gayle King’s SI Swimsuit Legacy Began With a Pair of Radiant Shoots
When Gayle King first learned that she would be featured on the cover of SI Swimsuit 2024, the award-winning journalist—who turns 71 today, Dec. 28—was originally taken by surprise.
“I didn’t see myself in that category,” King told the magazine in an interview with SI Swimsuit 2021 cover model Leyna Bloom. She later added, “And it’s not that I lack confidence or self-esteem because I don’t. I feel very comfortable and confident in my own skin [and] in what I do, but this is stepping way out of my box.”
However, the initial hesitation did not stop the Maryland native from moving forward with the opportunity. She photographed with the magazine twice that year: once for its 60th Anniversary issue in Mexico, and another in Hollywood, Fla., when she was officially deemed an SI Swimsuit Legend. The first-timer joined a multi-talented group of brand staples who also secured the honor, including history-making cover models such as Tyra Banks, Martha Stewart and more.
And as King stepped onto set for her first of the two photoshoots, joining fellow SI Swimsuit 2024 cover models Hunter McGrady and Kate Upton in Mexico while fellow cover model Chrissy Teigen rounded out the group in Los Angeles, she reflected on the intention behind her inaugural appearance in the fold. That intention is what drove the model to realize that she belonged, and she always had.
“I think it’s important to celebrate women of all ages, all colors, all sizes. So the fact that [SI Swimsuit is] saying yes, you deserve to be celebrated, just for being yourself. That is the thing that touches me most, about being included in this.” King declared on set for her cover shoot. “I love the job I do. I love who I get to do it with, and how I get to do it, so to be celebrated and acknowledged for that is very touching to me.”
So, as the cover model heads into her 71st year just before 2025 comes to a close, we’re wishing the multihyphenate more success and more adventures into 2026 and beyond!
