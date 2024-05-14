Gayle King: 2024 Mexico

A three-time Emmy Award-winning journalist, King serves as the cohost of CBS Mornings and host of Gayle King in the House, a weekly radio show on SiriusXM. The proud mother and grandmother, who is also the editor at large of Oprah Daily, has earned numerous accolades for her work over the years. She’s received the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism and was named to the annual TIME 100 list in 2019. This is her first appearance in the SI Swimsuit Issue.
The Mexican Caribbean is a tropical paradise that boasts popular destinations such as Cancún, Isla Cozumel and Riviera Maya. The island region offers stunning beaches, rich history and turquoise waters suitable for both rest and relaxation and action and adventure alike. Offering a unique combination of natural beauty and bustling activity, the Mexican Caribbean provided the ideal backdrop for the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue.
To learn more about the Mexican Caribbean, including where to stay, what to eat and can’t-miss beaches and activities, click here.
When it came to styling on set, the SI Swimsuit team chose to enhance the lively atmosphere of the location through vibrant and flashy looks reminiscent of swim editorials from the 1980s. Think full glam, sleek suits and over-the-top jewelry.
Hair: Giselle Modeste using Bumble & Bumble, Oribe, Kérastase and Keracare Makeup: RaeDawn Johnson using Balaeyon, Danessa Myricks, Benefit Cosmetics, and Lilly Lashes Photographer: Yu Tsai
Gayle King was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by EVARAE. Coverup EVARAE. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Gayle King was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Maygel Coronel. Necklace and Bracelet by Karine Sultan. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Gayle King was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Eres. Necklace by Karine Sultan. Earrings by Ben-Amun by Isaac Manevitz. Bracelet by SOKO. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Gayle King was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Zimmermann. Bracelets by IPPOLITA. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Gayle King was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by OYE Swimwear. Dress by By Malene Birger. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Gayle King was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by OYE Swimwear. Coverup by Camilla. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Gayle King was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Zimmermann. Bracelets by IPPOLITA. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Gayle King was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Angelys Balek. Necklace by Alexis Bittar. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Gayle King was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Karla Colletto. Hat by Lack of Color. Bracelet by Alexis Bittar. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Gayle King was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by PatBO. Bracelet by Alexis Bittar. Sandals by Castañer. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Gayle King was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Maygel Coronel. Necklace and Bracelet by Karine Sultan. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Gayle King was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by PatBO. Bracelet by Alexis Bittar. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Gayle King was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by OYE Swimwear. Dress by By Malene Birger. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Gayle King was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by EVARAE. Coverup EVARAE. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Gayle King was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Eres. Necklace by Karine Sultan. Earrings by Ben-Amun by Isaac Manevitz. Bracelet by SOKO. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Gayle King was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Maygel Coronel. Necklace and Bracelet by Karine Sultan. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Gayle King was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by OYE Swimwear. Dress by By Malene Birger. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Gayle King was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Magygel Coronel. Necklace and Bracelet by Karine Sultan. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Gayle King was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Zimmermann. Bracelets by IPPOLITA. Glasses by Cartier. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Gayle King was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Zimmermann. Bracelets by IPPOLITA. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Gayle King was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by PatBO. Bracelet by Alexis Bittar. Sandals by Castañer. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Gayle King was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Zimmermann. Bracelets by IPPOLITA. Glasses by Cartier. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Gayle King was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Eres. Necklace by Karine Sultan. Earrings by Ben-Amun by Isaac Manevitz. Bracelet by SOKO. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Gayle King was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by OYE Swimwear. Dress by By Malene Birger. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Gayle King was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Zimmermann. Bracelets by IPPOLITA. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Gayle King was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Eres. Necklace by Karine Sultan. Earrings by Ben-Amun by Isaac Manevitz. Bracelet by SOKO. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Gayle King was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Zimmermann. Bracelets by IPPOLITA. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Gayle King was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Maygel Coronel. Necklace and Bracelet by Karine Sultan. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Gayle King was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Zimmermann. Bracelets by IPPOLITA. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Gayle King was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by OYE Swimwear. Coverup by Camilla. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Gayle King was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Zimmermann. Bracelets by IPPOLITA. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Gayle King was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by OYE Swimwear. Dress by By Malene Birger. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Gayle King was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Maygel Coronel. Necklace and Bracelet by Karine Sultan. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Gayle King was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Zimmermann. Bracelets by IPPOLITA. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Gayle King was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Angelys Balek. Necklace by Alexis Bittar. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Gayle King was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by OYE Swimwear. Dress by By Malene Birger. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Gayle King was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by OYE Swimwear. Coverup by Camilla. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Gayle King was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Angelys Balek. Necklace by Alexis Bittar. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Gayle King was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Karla Colletto. Hat by Lack of Color. Bracelet by Alexis Bittar. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Gayle King was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by PatBO. Bracelets by Alexis Bittar. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Gayle King was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by EVARAE. Coverup EVARAE. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Gayle King was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Zimmermann. Bracelets by IPPOLITA. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Gayle King was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by OYE Swimwear. Coverup by Camilla. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated