Gayle King 2024: 60th Anniversary Legends
Gayle King was photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla., for the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue, along with fellow brand legends Chrissy Teigen, Kate Love, Brenna Huckaby, Christie Brinkley, Halima Aden, Kate Upton, Leyna Bloom, Martha Stewart, Megan Rapinoe, Molly Sims, Paige Spiranac, Sue Bird, Tyra Banks, Brooks Nader, Maye Musk, Camille Kostek, Danielle Herrington, Winnie Harlow, Nina Agdal, Jasmine Sanders, Lily Aldridge, Hailey Clauson, Hunter McGrady, Paulina Porizkova, Brooklyn Decker and Roshumba Williams.
As an award-winning journalist, King is not new to being in front of the camera, but she is new to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. The television news anchor, who once hosted her own weekday show and now co-hosts CBS Mornings, joins the brand for the first time this year, posing for a feature in the 60th anniversary issue.
There is no doubt that King is legendary—and an apt fit for the 2024 SI Swimsuit campaign, “Be Legendary.” Thus, the journalist headed to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., to take part in the “Legends” photo shoot alongside a handful of brand regulars. Styled by Molly Dickinson, she posed on set in a stunning dress by designer Gaurav Gupta, paired with Manolo Blahnik shoes and jewelry from both Charlie Lapson and Sterling Forever.
Hair: Kiyah Wright for Muze Agency using Muze Hair
Makeup: Sir John at WME
Styling: Molly Dickson
Styling Team: Sophie Faith, Abigail Hall, Clarke Johnson, Brianna Millstein, Dijana Nedelcovych and Halle Smith
Nails: Julie Kandalec and Christina Aude at Start Touch Agency using Gold Bond and PLA Nails
Skin Prep and Facial Massage: Maria Cristina Bruno using iS Clinical and The FIX
Photographer: Yu Tsai