Birthday Girl Genie Bouchard’s Back-to-Back SI Swimsuit Shoots Are Totally Breathtaking
Genie Bouchard brought an electric energy to two SI Swimsuit sets in the late 2010s, ultimately resulting in a pair of photo shoots that still feel just as fresh nearly a decade later.
The now-retired tennis player traveled to two scenic destinations for her back-to-back features in the fold, in 2017 and 2018, and today, as she celebrates her 32nd birthday, we’re highlighting just a few frames from her adventures with the magazine.
2017 in Turks & Caicos
Bouchard was photographed in Turks & Caicos for her SI Swimsuit debut along with fellow tennis stars Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki, and brand legend Christie Brinkley and her daughters, Alexa Ray Joel and Sailor Brinkley Cook.
“The first moment [that]I heard I could be in the Sports Illustrated Swim edition, I was very excited, but at the same time, nervous,” the model admitted of her inaugural campaign. “My first thought was, ‘Oh, my God, like, how am I gonna do it?’”
And yet, the model confidently stepped into uncharted territory and produced a stunning first photoshoot in the magazine. Not only did she showcase several vibrant bikinis, but she also played with a handful of fun props on the coast, such as a large blow-up swan and a multicolored umbrella.
2018 in Aruba
The following year, Bouchard substituted her neon swimwear with several all-black ensembles in Aruba. She was also not the only athlete to photograph on the island. Sloane Stephens, Paige Spiranac and Brenna Huckaby made their SI Swimsuit debuts that year, while Aly Raisman notched her own second straight feature with the brand.
“I definitely feel much more comfortable this time around, and I feel like I can just be myself, and I’m just trying to have fun and trying to work hard, because it is very hard work,” Bouchard said of her second SI Swimsuit photoshoot while on location in Aruba.
“I think it’s a natural evolution,” the model added, “Especially, the first time I shot, I was obviously more nervous; but this year, I was like, ‘We can do, you know, a little bit more.’ And so, I think Sports Illustrated, this year, [we] want to push it to the next level.”