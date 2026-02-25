Swimsuit

Birthday Girl Genie Bouchard’s Back-to-Back SI Swimsuit Shoots Are Totally Breathtaking

The two-time brand model celebrates her 32nd birthday today, Feb. 25.

Bailey Colon

Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Genie Bouchard brought an electric energy to two SI Swimsuit sets in the late 2010s, ultimately resulting in a pair of photo shoots that still feel just as fresh nearly a decade later.

The now-retired tennis player traveled to two scenic destinations for her back-to-back features in the fold, in 2017 and 2018, and today, as she celebrates her 32nd birthday, we’re highlighting just a few frames from her adventures with the magazine.

2017 in Turks & Caicos

Genie Bouchard was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks and Caicos. Swimsuit by Luli Fama. / Emmanuelle Hauguel/Sports Illustrated

Bouchard was photographed in Turks & Caicos for her SI Swimsuit debut along with fellow tennis stars Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki, and brand legend Christie Brinkley and her daughters, Alexa Ray Joel and Sailor Brinkley Cook.

“The first moment [that]I heard I could be in the Sports Illustrated Swim edition, I was very excited, but at the same time, nervous,” the model admitted of her inaugural campaign. “My first thought was, ‘Oh, my God, like, how am I gonna do it?’”

Genie Bouchard was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by SKY. / Emmanuelle Hauguel/Sports Illustrated

And yet, the model confidently stepped into uncharted territory and produced a stunning first photoshoot in the magazine. Not only did she showcase several vibrant bikinis, but she also played with a handful of fun props on the coast, such as a large blow-up swan and a multicolored umbrella.

View her full gallery from SI Swimsuit 2017 here!

Genie Bouchard was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. / Emmanuelle Hauguel/Sports Illustrated

2018 in Aruba

Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

The following year, Bouchard substituted her neon swimwear with several all-black ensembles in Aruba. She was also not the only athlete to photograph on the island. Sloane Stephens, Paige Spiranac and Brenna Huckaby made their SI Swimsuit debuts that year, while Aly Raisman notched her own second straight feature with the brand.

“I definitely feel much more comfortable this time around, and I feel like I can just be myself, and I’m just trying to have fun and trying to work hard, because it is very hard work,” Bouchard said of her second SI Swimsuit photoshoot while on location in Aruba.

Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by BECCA by Rebecca Virtue. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

“I think it’s a natural evolution,” the model added, “Especially, the first time I shot, I was obviously more nervous; but this year, I was like, ‘We can do, you know, a little bit more.’ And so, I think Sports Illustrated, this year, [we] want to push it to the next level.”

View her full gallery from SI Swimsuit 2018 here!

Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Bailey Colon
BAILEY COLON

Bailey Colón is a writer on the Breaking and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit, Colón worked at the National Basketball Association where she served as a founding member of the ‘Starting 5’ newsletter and led editorial operations for the NBA App and dotcom. Colón is particularly passionate about the impact of athletics on popular culture, fashion and media. The New England native has a bachelor’s degree from Marist College in journalism and political science.

