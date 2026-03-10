6 Brooks Nader SI Swimsuit Moments That Could Easily Be Scenes From ‘Baywatch’

On Monday, March 9, Brooks Nader took to social media to delight fans with some exciting news: she’s officially joined the cast of the upcoming Baywatch reboot as a series regular!

As reported by Deadline, the SI Swimsuit legend is slated to appear on the FOX program alongside Stephen Amell, Jessica Belkin, Hassie Harrison, Thaddeus LaGroneas and more. She’ll star as Selene, with the outlet describing her character as “the sharp-tongued Captain of the Zuma Beach lifeguards.”

Returning to Instagram on Tuesday, March 10, to share a few photos of herself with the script, Nader wrote in the caption, “I believed in this long before it made sense 💫 . Never give up, chase your dreams no matter how wild [they] are!!!!!”

Nader starring on Baywatch is an excellent casting decision—and we here at SI Swimsuit would know! In fact, we took a trip down memory lane and pulled out a few snapshots from the archive, all taken within the last three years, that prove just how ready she is for this role!

Brooks Nader was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Heidi Fish. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Nader reunited with the magazine in 2025 for her most recent shoot, posing for photographer Ben Watts in Bermuda. The fabulous feature was filled with dynamic action shots, each looking like it could’ve been plucked right out of a scene from the upcoming show.

On the sun-drenched sands, Nader proved she knows a thing or two about running around the shoreline. And while she may not have needed a lifeguard certification to model these stunning designer swimsuits by Heidi Fish and Lybethras, these shots absolutely captured the spirit of Baywatch.

Brooks Nader was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Lybethras. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Brooks Nader was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Body chain by Jacquie Aiche. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Speaking of “action shots,” Nader certainly perfected her movements while posing on the set of her 2024 shoot in Mexico, captured by photographer Yu Tsai. There, the golden light of the location was the only spotlight she needed for her star power to shine through every shot.

Whether she was strutting her stuff on the beach in an animal print bikini by Andi Bagus or fearlessly venturing into the ocean, welcoming the unpredictable waves in a knit two-piece by Akoiaswim, Nader’s ability to command the camera lens was on full display.

Brooks Nader was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Akoiaswim. Belt provided by New York Vintage | Yu Tsai /Sports Illustrated

Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

And no roundup of Nader’s best beachside moments would be complete without a few photos from her 2023 shoot with photographer James Macari in the Dominican Republic. The colorful feature earned the model a coveted cover spot on that year’s issue alongside fellow superstars Megan Fox, Kim Petras and Martha Stewart.

Of course, that wasn’t the only reason we had to showcase these incredible shots, as the feature also marked a fun moment of accidental foreshadowing—or was it a purposeful manifestation?—for Nader. On the cover, she modeled a Baywatch-inspired red one-piece by designer Matthew Bruch, three years before she’d go on to be cast on that very show!

Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Matthew Bruch. Bracelets by Noir provided by New York Vintage. Earrings by Electric Picks x Brooks Nader. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

