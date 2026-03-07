In Honor of Megan Fox’s Viral Return to Instagram, Relive Her Daring SI Swimsuit Debut

Megan Fox returned to Instagram this week after a lengthy hiatus, and she nearly broke the internet in the process.

Taking to her timeline on Tuesday, March 3, to treat her 22.3 million followers to a sultry new five-photo set, Fox modeled a unique all-black look comprising a figure-hugging corset-style top with garters attached, which were connected to a coordinating pair of semi-sheer thigh-high tights. She then topped the look off with plenty of punk rock jewelry and an impressive platform heel.

And that was just the beginning, as Fox posted more the following day, sharing a video clip taken during the photo shoot set to “CAN YOU SEE ME?” by Rezz. Fans were in a frenzy over the superstar’s unexpected social media return, as evident from just one quick peek at her crowded comment section. Still, it wasn’t just fans praising the actress—Machine Gun Kelly also stopped by, writing, “stoked i have your phone number.”

Naturally, after seeing these stunning new snapshots, we here at SI Swimsuit couldn’t help but think back to Fox’s daring debut with the magazine in the Dominican Republic back in 2023, when the actress shared cover spot honors with a dynamic class of models, including Kim Petras, Martha Stewart and Brooks Nader. With this in mind, celebrate Fox’s return to social media with a look back at her striking SI Swimsuit cover shoot!

Relive Fox’s fabulous SI Swimsuit 2023 debut

Megan Fox was photographed by Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic. Dress: Celia Kritharioti. Swim Bottom: Skims. Earrings: Jacquie Aiche. | Greg Swales/Sports Illustrated

Megan Fox was photographed by Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic. Top: JÉBLANC. Skirt: JÉBLANC. Swim Bottom: Frankies Bikinis. Earrings: Jacquie Aiche. Ring: Jacquie Aiche. | Greg Swales/Sports Illustrated

Similar to her latest Instagram photos, Fox’s cover shoot with the brand utilized an unexpected mix of aesthetics, with a cool, colorful array of interesting textures and unique silhouettes. The above Celia Kritharioti dress was the perfect example, paired with SKIMS bikini bottoms and Jacquie Aiche earrings for an unforgettable seaside look. And the same went for her eclectic, ethereal JÉBLANC top, made of shiny, mismatched stones.

Megan Fox was photographed by Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic. Top: RYAN STORER. Body Jewelry: RYAN STORER. Swim Bottom: IAMGIA. Earrings: Jacquie Aiche. | Greg Swales/Sports Illustrated

Megan Fox was photographed by Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit: Bareminimale. Top: YVY. Earrings: Jacquie Aiche. | Greg Swales/Sports Illustrated

“Shooting Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is definitely a lot of pressure. I have a vision in my head that I’m trying to achieve, so we’ll see if it pans out for me,” Fox told SI Swimsuit while on set for the shoot back in 2023. She later added, “What I most want people to know is that I’m a genuine soul who is hoping to actually belong to something and not always have to live as a misunderstood outcast.”

Megan Fox was photographed by Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit: Miaou. Rings: LETRA. Earrings: Jacquie Aiche. | Greg Swales/Sports Illustrated

Megan Fox was photographed by Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic. | Greg Swales/Sports Illustrated

Photographed by Greg Swales, the mom of four’s aforementioned “vision” for her shoot definitely came together in the final photos. Fox’s 2023 feature stands as a celebration of the actress’s strength and undeniable style, with SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day stating, “[Fox] humbly accepts her stunning beauty while simultaneously seeking to be seen and appreciated as the woman of intellect and internal beauty.”

You can view Fox’s full SI Swimsuit gallery here.

