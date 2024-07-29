Genie Bouchard Flaunts Athletic Figure in Colorful Two-Piece in Saint-Tropez
Professional tennis player Genie Bouchard has been enjoying some summertime adventures in Saint-Tropez, France, and luckily for fans, she’s sharing snippets of her time abroad on Instagram.
Last week, the two-time SI Swimsuit model showed off her skills on the court while clad in a cropped T-shirt and swimsuit bottoms. Over the weekend, Bouchard shared a new carousel of pics of herself on the beach in a colorful, string swimsuit. Both the top and bottoms on the two-piece set featured cute O-ring details, which the 30-year-old athlete showcased in the pics. She shared a fresh-faced, close-up snap to start, followed by a full-body shot as she adjusted her swimsuit bottoms and a final photo that offered a peek at her French tip manicure and gold bracelet stack.
“Omg so beautiful ❤️,” one of Bouchard’s 2.3 million followers commented.
“Looking relaxed 👍 good for you,” someone else observed.
“Babe 🔥,” another gushed.
“cutest cutie,” another user applauded.
The bright and vibrant suit instantly brings us back to Bouchard’s first SI Swimsuit feature, which took place in Turks and Caicos. The Canadian athlete was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel for the 2017 issue, and she donned tons of neon swimwear while on location. Check out a few of our favorite looks from her time on set here.
Bouchard returned to the fold the following year, when she posed for visual artist James Macari in Aruba. That year, the pro pickleball player was photographed in primarily black and white swimsuits.